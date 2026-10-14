/'My husband — excuse me, president': Katie Zacharia stumbles in 14-minute White House briefing debut | VIRAL VIDEO

Newly appointed White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia faced an awkward debut on Monday, accidentally referring to President Donald Trump as her husband during her first official press conference. The 41-year-old spokesperson abruptly cut the briefing short after just 14 minutes following the verbal slip-up, drawing sharp media criticism while receiving praise from Trump.
The awkward exchange occurred when a reporter questioned how Zacharia planned to balance her demanding White House duties with raising four children. While acknowledging her spouse, film producer Tyler Zacharia, she stumbled over her words during the response:
"My President — excuse me, my husband — is out here," Zacharia said, attempting to brush off the moment before exiting the briefing room shortly after.
NEW WH Press Sec. Katie Zacharia: "My president, ah, excuse me, my husband. That's a good one." Freudian slip? Writer: Michael https://t.co/8YFP0M7nos— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 13, 2026
While publications labelled the performance a rocky start, Trump publicly defended his new press chief before departing for Alaska, telling reporters, "I thought she did excellent. She did very well."
Zacharia steps into the high-profile press role, replacing outgoing secretary Karoline Leavitt as the administration navigates key political messaging ahead of upcoming elections:
Professional history: Former spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security and communications adviser for Trump Media & Technology Group.
Media & commentary: Frequent political commentator on Fox News advocating for conservative policies.
Education & credentials: Graduate of Pepperdine University, holding a law degree earned in 2011 alongside undergraduate leadership in College Republicans.
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