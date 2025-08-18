Kazakhstan: Two Killed In Light Plane Crash

A light plane crashed in the Tselinograd district of Kazakhstan's Akmola region, killing the pilot and a passenger, the country's transport ministry said on Monday.

An Aerostar R40F UP-LA229 aircraft crashed during a general aviation flight without catching fire, said the ministry's press service.

"In line with the Rules for the Investigation of Aviation Accidents, a commission has been established. Staff from the ministry's department for the investigation of accidents have been dispatched to the crash site," said the service.

The regional healthcare department confirmed that two people, a man and a woman, died at the scene before medical teams arrived, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Last week, A small single-engine plane carrying four people crashed into a parked aircraft while attempting to land at Montana’s Kalispell City Airport, setting off a massive fire but miraculously resulting in no serious injuries, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred on Monday around 2 pm local time. Preliminary investigations by the Kalispell Police Department and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) suggest that the pilot lost control of the aircraft during landing.

The plane reportedly skidded onto the runway before crashing into multiple parked planes, igniting a fire that quickly spread across the tarmac and into a nearby grassy area.

Flames and thick plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky, rattling the quiet surroundings of the small regional airport. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud explosion-like sound, followed by scenes of chaos as emergency crews rushed to contain the blaze.

"It sounded as if you were to stick your head in a bass drum and somebody smacked it as hard as they could," said Ron Danielson, who manages a nearby inn and witnessed the crash.

Despite the intense fire, all four individuals aboard the plane were able to exit the aircraft on their own after it came to a halt. According to Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio, two passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Authorities confirmed that multiple aircraft on the ground were damaged in the fire. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control before it spread further. The flight originated from Pullman, Washington, and the cause of the pilot’s loss of control remains under examination.