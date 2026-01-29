Keir Starmer reaches China for 3-day visit; first visit by UK Prime Minister in 8 years

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has begun a three-day visit to China, marking the first such trip by a UK leader in eight years. The last visit was made by Theresa May in 2018.

Keir Starmer’s visit, scheduled from January 28 to 31, takes place against a backdrop of changing global conditions and growing domestic pressure to strike a balance between economic engagement and national security. This visit is attracting close attention from several global players including United States and India.

Joined by senior cabinet members and a delegation of more than 50 business executives, Starmer is set to hold talks with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and National People’s Congress chairman Zhao Leji. Discussions are expected to centre on trade, investment, and wider cooperation, with both sides presenting the visit as an opportunity to strengthen economic ties and rebuild political trust.

China’s Commerce Ministry said Beijing is prepared to deepen cooperation with the United Kingdom and work toward agreements aimed at expanding bilateral trade and investment.

At home, Starmer has presented the trip as a key part of Britain’s economic renewal. With growth remaining weak, government officials see closer engagement with China as a way to unlock opportunities for industries such as finance, manufacturing, and services. The prime minister’s office has emphasised a practical strategy that seeks to advance economic interests while safeguarding national security.

The visit has, however, faced criticism from multiple quarters. Several lawmakers and analysts have voiced concerns over national security, especially in the wake of the UK government’s approval of a contentious “mega” Chinese embassy in London, a decision that has fueled debates over espionage and foreign influence, according to CNN.

The diplomatic challenge is further heightened by tensions with the United States. Starmer’s engagement with Beijing comes at a time of strained transatlantic relations, as US President Donald Trump has pursued confrontational trade policies and openly criticised key allies. Some analysts view the UK’s outreach to China as part of a wider effort by Western countries to hedge against an unpredictable US policy approach. Human rights concerns and broader geopolitical security issues continue to be delicate subjects.

During the visit, both sides are expected to assess how to balance economic pragmatism with strategic caution, shaping the foundation for what London calls a “consistent, durable, and respectful” bilateral ties amid a fast-changing global politics.