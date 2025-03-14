Kerala Shocker: Woman Arrested Under POCSO Act For Sexual Exploitation Of Minor Girl

Kannur: A 23-year-old woman was arrested at Taliparambu in Kerala's Kannur on Friday under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually exploiting a 12-year-old schoolgirl. The arrested woman, identified as Sneha Merlin, had been in the news recently for attacking a CPI leader using her helmet and the case is going on.

The fresh case against her, under the stringent POCSO Act, came in the wake of a probe after the 12-year-old girl was found behaving in an unusual manner. Her class teacher, on inspecting her school bag, found her mobile and on checking it, found it contained pictures which were totally inappropriate, given the girl's age.

The girl’s parents were taken into confidence by the authorities, who informed the Child Line. After a few counselling sessions, it surfaced that the girl was sexually exploited by Merlin. On further probe by the authorities, it was found that Merlin had been abusing the young girl for a while now and the present arrest was made for her advancement towards the girl in February.

The probe has now revealed that Merlin had given a few gifts to the 12-year-old girl also. The police team is now probing if there have been other innocent victims of Merlin. Meanwhile, reports have now surfaced that Merlin, in the past, had sexually exploited a 14-year-old schoolboy also. He was threatened by Merlin that his pictures would be put out in public if he revealed the incident or made a complaint.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012 is a landmark Indian law to protect children from sexual abuse, provide for their well-being and support, and ensure justice by a swift trial.