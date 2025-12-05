Following intense discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, both leaders addressed the media, highlighting major outcomes of the two-day visit. Here are the key takeaways from Putin's statements:

Defense Partnership Reaffirmed

"Our country, for the last half a century, has been helping to arm and modernize the Indian Army, including the Air Defence Forces, aviation, and the Navy," Putin stated, expressing satisfaction with the negotiation results.

He expressed confidence that agreements reached during the visit will "further deepen the Russian-Indian strategic partnership for the benefit of our countries and peoples."

BRICS Leadership Support

Putin emphasized Russia's commitment to supporting India's upcoming BRICS chairmanship in 2025. "As state founders of BRICS, Russia and India have done a lot and continue to do more to increase the authority of the organization," he said, promising "all necessary assistance to our Indian friends."

Independent Foreign Policy

Russian President Putin highlighted that both nations conduct "independent and self-sufficient foreign policy with like-minded countries in BRICS, SCO and other countries of the global majority," defending principles enshrined in UN law.

Infrastructure Connectivity

Putin announced progress on the North-South Transport Corridor, stating, "We are working with our Indian partners to build new international transport routes, including the project from Russia or Belarus to the Indian Ocean coast."

Nuclear Energy Expansion

Addressing the Kudankulam nuclear project, Putin said: "We are working on building the largest Indian nuclear plant. Three out of six reactors have already been connected to the energy network."

Trade Target: USD 100 Billion

Putin revealed impressive trade figures: "Last year, our bilateral trade turnover grew by 12%, reaching around $64 billion. We are forecasting this year's results will remain at the same impressive level."

Putin added ambitiously, "We are up to the task of getting this number to $100 billion."

The Russian leader noted that a free trade zone between India and the Eurasian Economic Union would help achieve this target, with work already underway on the agreement.

National Currency Payments

In a significant move away from dollar dependence, Putin announced, "Our countries are gradually moving towards the use of national currencies for payment settlements. The share is 96 percent already in commercial payments."

Energy Security Guarantee

Addressing India's energy needs, Putin pledged, "We are ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the growing Indian economy."

PM Modi's Acknowledgment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reciprocated the warmth, saying, "Fifteen years ago, in 2010, our partnership was granted the status of a Special Privileged Strategic Partnership. For the past two and a half decades, he (President Putin) has nurtured this relationship with his leadership and vision."

Prime Minister Modi also expressed "heartfelt gratitude to President Putin, my friend, for this deep friendship and unwavering commitment to India."

Putin's Gratitude

The Russian President concluded by thanking President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi, and Indian colleagues "for the warm and hospitable welcome accorded to the Russian delegation," specifically mentioning "the dinner at PM Modi's residence yesterday."

The visit marks Putin's first trip to India since the Ukraine conflict began, signaling the enduring strength of the Russia-India strategic partnership despite Western pressure on New Delhi to distance itself from Moscow.