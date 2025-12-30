Khaleda Zia (1945–2025): The 'Shy Housewife' Who Rose To Become The Architect Of A Modern Nation

Bangladesh's political scenario has lost a giant. Former Bangladesh Prime Minister and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party- BNP, Khaleda Zia, died today at 6:00 AM in Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on December 30. The 80-year-old leader had been hospitalised since November 23, fighting advanced cirrhosis of the liver, arthritis, diabetes, and cardiovascular complications. Her funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, December 31, at Manik Mia Avenue.

From A 'Shy Housewife' To Political Icon

Born in 1945 in Jalpaiguri, Khaleda's early life gave no hint of the political firebrand she would become. After marrying young army officer Ziaur Rahman at 15, she remained a private figure, even as her husband rose to become President in 1977. Described by aides as a "humble and thoughtful" housewife, her life took a radical turn following the 1981 military mutiny that resulted in her husband's assassination.

Thrown into the vacuum that his death created, Khaleda joined BNP in 1982. She was elected party chairperson by 1984 and began a journey that would turn her into the so-called uncompromising leader of Bangladeshi democracy.

The "Uncompromising" Rise To Power

The reputation was established in a period of nine years of military dictatorship, beginning in 1982. However, her refusal to submit to the dictates of the military autocratic government resulted in a landslide victory in the election in 1991.

This victory made history, as she was the first woman to become the head of Bangladesh, as well as only the second woman to helm a Muslim-majority country. The first term of her reign was characterized by structural changes, which included:

Restoration of Democracy: Passing the 12th Amendment to Reinstate a Parliamentary form of Government.

Social Reform: Making primary education legal and creating the National Coast Guard.

Economic Shift: Establishing a free market economy in the new nation.

Economic Peaks And Corruption Allegations

During her third term (2001–2006), Khaleda oversaw a period of significant fiscal growth. By 2006, the country's GDP reached a post-independence high, leading the World Bank to label Bangladesh "Asia’s next tiger economy."

However, her legacy was complicated by mounting allegations of corruption. These culminated in 2018 when she was convicted of embezzling funds intended for an orphanage—charges her supporters vehemently maintained were politically motivated. After years of house arrest and legal battles, she was finally acquitted by the Supreme Court in early 2025 following the ouster of her rival, Sheikh Hasina.

The 'Battle Of The Begums'

For decades, Bangladesh's politics was defined by the "Battle of the Begums"—the bitter personal and political rivalry between Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina. Their animosity was rooted in the violent history of the 1970s and 80s, with the two women alternating power for over 20 years.

While Hasina was known for a more boisterous and confrontational style, Khaleda was recognized for a softer-spoken but equally iron-willed demeanor, rarely engaging in the personal insults common in the region's political discourse.

A Legacy In Transition

As the nation enters a period of mourning, the spotlight shifts to her son, Tarique Rahman. Having recently returned from 17 years of self-imposed exile, Rahman is set to contest the upcoming elections on February 12. Whether he can maintain the "towering personality" and political influence established by his mother remains the defining question for the BNP's future.

