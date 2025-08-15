Khalistani Group Causes Disruption As Indians Celebrate Independence Day In Australia

New Delhi: A gathering to commemorate India’s 79th Independence Day outside the Consulate General in Melbourne, Australia, was disrupted by pro-Khalistani individuals. Indian nationals had assembled peacefully outside the consulate to mark the occasion when the event was reportedly interrupted by individuals waving Khalistani flags, as per reports.

According to a report by The Australian Today, a video of the incident circulating online shows a verbal confrontation between the two groups. The separatist group was seen chanting pro-Khalistan slogans, while Indian attendees responded by singing patriotic songs in defiance.

As per the reports, Australian authorities promptly arrived at the scene and successfully prevented the situation from escalating into a physical altercation.

Despite the disruption, the Indian tricolour was later hoisted at the consulate amidst loud chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”.

Members of the Indian community had gathered at the Indian Consulate in Melbourne on Friday to celebrate the South Asian nation’s 79th Independence Day. However, the ceremony was marred by the presence of pro-Khalistani separatists.

In a counter-response, the Indian attendees defended the celebration by raising their voices in patriotic songs. The noise created by the hecklers was eventually drowned out.

At the time of reporting, the Consulate General of India in Melbourne had not issued an official statement regarding the incident. However, two hours prior, the official @cgimelbourne account on X posted that Consul General Dr Sushil Kumar had hoisted the Indian flag, joined by Hon. Brad Batin, MP, Cr. Pradeep Tiwari, Mayor of Maribyrnong, and members of the Indian diaspora.

“The morning was filled with patriotic fervour, soulful renditions of patriotic songs, and a shared commitment to strengthening the India–Australia bond,” the official account shared, along with a series of jubilant photographs from the event.

Other Hateful Pro-Khalistani Incidents Advancing Anti-India Agenda

This Independence Day disruption comes just weeks after the Swaminarayan Temple in Boronia, Australia, was reportedly vandalised. Hate-filled slurs were spray-painted across the building, including the message, “Go home, brown.” Nearby Asian-owned restaurants were also defaced with disturbing graffiti, including an image of Adolf Hitler.

Furthermore, Khalistani elements were accused of defacing the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple in Greenwood, Indiana, USA. Reports indicate the vandals graffitiied anti-India and anti-Narendra Modi slogans on the temple’s walls.

BAPS Public Affairs confirmed that the latest incident marked the fourth instance of vandalism at the temple within the span of a year.