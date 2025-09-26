Khalistani Terrorist Inderjeet Singh Gosal Out On Bail In Canada, Issues Threat Against India

Khalistani extremist Inderjeet Singh Gosal, released on bail less than a week after his arrest in Canada, has issued a threat against India.

In a video circulating on X, Gosal can be seen threatening India and expressing his support for Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in organizing a Khalistan referendum later this year.

Khalistani extremist Inderjeet Gosal's Arrest

Khalistani terrorist Inderjeet Gosal, along with his associates Jagdeep Singh and Arman Singh, was taken into custody in Oshawa, Canada, on September 19 by Ontario Provincial Police officers for unauthorized possession of firearms.

Who Is Inderjeet Singh Gosal?

Inderjeet Singh Gosal, 36, is regarded as a prominent Khalistani extremist and is believed to be the successor of the slain militant Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He is also considered a senior operative of the separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and serves as the right-hand man of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Gosal rose to prominence within the Khalistani movement after the killing of SFJ member Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023. The case drew global attention after former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested Indian involvement in the murder, a claim that New Delhi has strongly denied.

India’s Concerns Over Canada-Based Khalistani Extremists

India has repeatedly expressed apprehension over Khalistani extremist activities in Canada, though these warnings have often gone unheeded. The threat primarily comes from Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKEs), who aim to establish an independent Khalistan, with a focus on the Punjab region in India.

