Khalistani Threats, Fugitive Files And A Game-Changing Trade Deal – What’s Driving PM Modi To UK?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to the United Kingdom on July 23 for a highly anticipated diplomatic visit, where trade, security and strategic cooperation are expected to dominate the agenda. With the long-negotiated Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries now entering its final legal stages, officials from both sides are making last-minute preparations for its formal signing on July 24.

Speaking to the media, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that legal checks and final details were being completed. “We are working on legal scrubbing and other last-minute work that needs to be done,” he said.

The deal, which has been under negotiation for several years, marks a significant step forward in the India-UK economic relationship.

The FTA is being described as modern, comprehensive and historic in scope. According to Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, negotiations officially concluded on May 6, 2025. He said the agreement promises major export gains for India, particularly in labour-intensive industries such as textiles, leather goods, gems and jewellery, marine products, toys and sporting goods. It also holds potential for sectors like auto parts, engineering goods and organic chemicals.

The United Kingdom remains India’s sixth-largest investor, with cumulative investment of around $36 billion. On the other hand, India has emerged as a major investor in the United Kingdom as well, with nearly $20 billion invested across various sectors. The trade agreement is expected to unlock significant new opportunities for both economies, deepen business ties and contribute to growth and employment.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to meet King Charles III. This formal call is expected to emphasise the growing warmth in bilateral relations. The visit will include engagements with business leaders from both countries, further highlighting the economic focus of the trip.

Foreign Secretary Misri confirmed this, adding that the prime minister will participate in business-related interactions during his stay in the United Kingdom.

In addition to trade, India is expected to raise several critical security concerns. One of the most pressing is the issue of Khalistani extremism operating from British soil.

According to Misri, India has repeatedly raised this concern with U.K. authorities and believes that the presence and activities of these groups should be treated seriously by its international partners.

“The presence of Khalistani extremists… we have brought to the attention of our partners in the UK. This should be a matter of concern for our partners as well,” he said.

The issue of fugitive extradition will also be discussed. Misri mentioned ongoing discussions related to individuals wanted by Indian law enforcement. India continues to press for the extradition of such fugitives, stressing the importance of bilateral cooperation on justice-related matters.

Misri explained that these cases are going through legal processes in the United Kingdom and that India is closely following each case through diplomatic and legal channels.

In June, Prime Minister Modi shared a social media post celebrating the successful conclusion of the FTA along with a Double Contribution Convention. “Delighted to speak with my friend PM Keir Starmer. In a historic milestone, India and the UK have successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement, along with a Double Contribution Convention. These landmark agreements will further deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and catalyse trade, investment, growth, job creation, and innovation in both our economies,” he had posted on X.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed similar sentiments. He stated that the trade deal would contribute to building a stronger and more secure economy, in line with his government’s broader plan to expand global trade ties and strengthen key alliances.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy added his voice to the celebrations, describing the agreement as just the beginning of what could become an even deeper trading partnership. In May, he said that the agreement would “supercharge” the existing 43 billion pound trade relationship between the two countries.

As Modi’s aircraft prepares for take-off, the trip is being seen as more than a ceremonial visit. It is a moment of high diplomacy, economic optimism and geopolitical clarity. Trade documents may be signed, but the broader message is one of long-term partnership, one that spans commerce, law and shared concerns.

With cameras ready and documents nearly finalised, all eyes now turn to London. A historic handshake awaits.