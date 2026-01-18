Khamenei Calls Trump 'Criminal' As Iran Declares Victory Over US-Backed Unrest; Schools To Reopen

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei boasted on Saturday that the Islamic Republic had "defeated the United States and Israel once again" by extinguishing what he called Washington- and Tel Aviv-incited "sedition."

Accusations Against the United States

Speaking during an address marking a religious holiday on Saturday, Khamenei termed US President Donald Trump a "criminal," accused the United States of planning the unrest with the aim of "swallowing up Iran," and held Trump responsible for the killings and destruction in the recent riots in Iran.

Warning Against Those Behind the Unrest

Emphasizing that Iran would not seek war, Khamenei warned that the country "will not refrain from punishing those responsible for unrest, both inside the country and abroad."

Protests Subside as Normalcy Returns

Khamenei's remarks came as the protests in Iran, which started on December 28 and lasted for two weeks, appeared to have subsided. With calm returning in Iran, short message services were resumed on Saturday, while schools will reopen on Sunday after a one-week closure, according to Iranian media. Earlier, authorities in Iran had imposed an internet blackout to quell protests and prevent demonstrators from rallying, calling, and organizing further actions. The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Friday that security forces had detained about 3,000 people in connection with the unrest.

Iran Protest Death Toll

According to the Norway-based organisation Iran Human Rights (IHR), at least 3,428 protesters have lost their lives. The Iranian government has not released any official figure regarding civilian casualties; however, it has confirmed that more than 100 security personnel were killed during clashes with demonstrators. Opposition leaders and activists, on the other hand, claim that the actual number of deaths is significantly higher and includes over 1,000 protesters. Meanwhile, the US-based advocacy group Human Rights Watch (HRW) has also expressed serious concern over the ongoing protests.

Why Did Protest In Iran Start?

Protests in Iran started over an economic crisis and inflation. They escalated into full-blown demonstrations against the Islamic Republic's rule, with protesters raising slogans against Supreme Leader Khamenei and women playing a huge role in the protests, with women showing defiance by lighting cigarettes with Khamenei's photo. The exiled crown prince came out as a key rallying figure during the protests, issuing calls for continued action. However, the protests subsided after Iran announced the execution of Iranian protester Erfan Soltani even as US President Donald Trump issued a warning that any execution would lead to strikes.

