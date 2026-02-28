Khamenei dead or alive? Israel claims, Araghchi denies; silence grows speculation

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Aragachi has firmly denied reports from some Israeli media outlets claiming that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed during Saturday morning's strikes, confirming that the 86-year-old Ayatollah remains alive.

Israel's Channel 12, citing unnamed Israeli sources, had suggested there were "growing indications" of Khamenei's death in the attacks. This denial underscores Tehran's efforts to project stability amid escalating regional tensions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi told NBC News in an interview that Khamenei was still alive, "as far as I know".

Other Israeli media outlets echoed Channel 12's reporting but urged caution, noting that official confirmation of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's status is still pending.

While speculations grow after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's reported address to the nations stands undelivered as of now.

Iranian state media like IRIB and Al-Alam TV indicated the 86-year-old leader would speak imminently following the attacks, yet hours later, no broadcast has aired, fueling rumors amplified by Israeli outlets such as Channel 12.

These claimed "growing indications" of his death in Saturday's strikes, though Iran's Foreign Minister swiftly denied it, affirming Khamenei is alive; other Israeli media echoed the speculation cautiously, awaiting confirmation.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing sources, that Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammad Pakpour were killed in the attacks.

Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the strikes on Iran, codenamed ‘Operation Lion's Roar’, stating that Tehran had poured vast resources into developing atomic bombs and tens of thousands of missiles aimed at "erasing Israel from the map."

Netanyahu asserted that Iran was rapidly rebuilding its nuclear and missile programs, framing the joint US-Israeli operation as a bid to empower "the brave Iranian people" to overthrow Khamenei's "murderous regime." He also said, "This is your opportunity to establish a new and free Iran. Take your destiny into your own hands... Help has arrived. The day is not far when Israel and a free Iran will join hands for security, peace, progress, and prosperity."

US President Donald Trump echoed this in a post-strike video, warning that Iran's "menacing activities" and pursuit of nuclear weapons threatened America and its allies.

Addressing Iranians directly, he declared, "The hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered, bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. This will be your only chance for generations."

Iran, in retaliation, struck US assets in several countries—including Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain—and also fired missiles at Israel, vowed to respond to the latest strikes with "authority and strength."



