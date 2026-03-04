Khamenei is dead: Why Iran’s regime isn’t collapsing despite supreme leader’s killing

New Delhi: Since the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, some US officials and supporters abroad have celebrated what they describe as “mission accomplished” in war with Tehran. A senior Republican senator reacted by calling the elimination of Iran’s top leader a blow against terrorism. “The mother ship of terrorism is sinking. The captain is dead,” said Lindsey Graham, reacting to the elimination of the tallest Iranian leader.

Such responses may create an impression that the Islamic Republic is collapsing, but a closer look reveals a more complex reality.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is built on constitutional and institutional structures that extend far beyond a single individual. The country’s governing system was approved by Iranians through national referendums and is designed to endure leadership changes.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Under Article 111 of the constitution, a temporary council now leads the country following the vacancy created by Khamenei’s death. This three-member council includes the president (Masoud Pezeshkian), the head of the judiciary (Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei) and a senior cleric drawn from the Guardian Council (Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, who is one of the 12-members team).

These officials will manage state affairs until the Assembly of Experts meets and elects a new supreme leader. The process is stipulated to take place “as soon as possible” but has no fixed timeline. To date, this assembly has only met once to choose a new supreme leader since the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989. The constitution provides that if the assembly cannot select a suitable candidate, it should elect one of its own members.

In addition to official succession mechanisms, power in Tehran operates through influential institutions and elite networks. Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and other senior officials within the state structure play important roles in decision‑making and operational command.

The ability of Iranian forces to carry out swift retaliatory strikes on US and allied positions following Khamenei’s death shows that command systems is functional. Despite intense bombardment, particularly in Tehran, the government has maintained public order and control. So far, there have been no public defections from Iran’s leadership circles, including within the IRGC, even in the face of encouragement from foreign leaders for Iranians to turn against the regime.

Trump’s policy on Iranian leadership appears to be part of a larger plan. In public statements after Khamenei’s death, he said the moment could be used for diplomatic engagement with Iran. He added that elimination of the supreme leader could open doors to negotiations. He indicated that while no specific successor has been named by US officials, the aim is to see a leader emerge from within Iran who could lead the country differently.

Trump has also highlighted past threats allegedly posed by Iran toward his own life as part of the rationale for supporting a forceful approach to Tehran’s leadership.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that the joint US‑Israel military operation against Iran, which resulted in Khamenei’s death, was carried out with strategic goals in mind. He emphasised that the campaign could stimulate internal resistance inside Iran and called on the Iranian people to seize the moment to challenge their governing system. He said the end of Khamenei’s leadership is the evidence that the campaign is proceeding according to plan.

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled Iranian crown prince, also weighed in on the situation, describing Khamenei as a destructive force whose elimination is a turning point. He warned against attempts by remnants of the regime to install a successor without legitimacy and argued that such a move would deepen the crisis and prolong instability. He appealed to state institutions and security forces to support the desire for change. He called on them to back what he described as the Iranian people’s demand for a major transformation of their country’s governance.

Despite these statements from foreign leaders and opposition leaders, there are uncertainties about Tehran’s future political direction. Analysts tracking the conflict say that the transition process in Iran has never been tested under wartime conditions and that the regional consequences of leadership change are unclear. The assassination of Khamenei has triggered reprisals from Iran and its allied militias across the Middle East, resulting in a cycle of military exchanges that have claimed lives and inflamed regional tensions.

Reports from broad‑based media coverage show that hundreds of targets have been hit in ongoing air operations, and retaliatory strikes by Iran have hit US bases and locations in several countries.

The reaction to Khamenei’s death has been mixed both inside and outside Iran. Some diaspora communities have expressed relief or hope, viewing the event as a moment for possible change, while others have criticised the operation and warned of rising instability. International reactions show bigger global concerns. Some countries called the strikes illegal, while others said they are part of a larger fight over alleged nuclear weapons and missiles.

In this situation, saying that killing Khamenei ends the Islamic Republic is too simple. Killing one leader is only one part of a bigger picture. To understand what happens next, one needs to look at Iran’s government rules, regional security issues and how international powers influence the country’s future.