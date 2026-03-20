Khamenei killed, Larijani and Soleimani gone, Mojtaba Missing from action – Who is running Iran now?

US-Israel-Iran War: The ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran has led to the loss of several top leaders in Tehran. Precision strikes targeted senior officials across military and political ranks. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the first wave of devastating attacks on February 28. The killing spree continues unabated since then.

On March 17, veteran leader Ali Larijani, who served as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, was among the latest casualties. On the same day, Basij chief Gholamreza Soleimani died in joint US-Israeli attacks. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian later confirmed that Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib had also been killed.

The list of casualties goes beyond a few names. Ali Shamkhani, senior adviser to the supreme leader, too has been killed. IRGC chief Mohammad Pakpour, who took charge after his elimination, also lost his life in the strikes. Defence Logistics Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh was killed in air attacks.

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The losses extend to strategic and military planning roles. Mohammad Shirazi, who headed the military bureau of Khamenei, also died. Nuclear programme-linked scientist Reza Mozafari-Nia and intelligence officer Salah Asadi were among those killed.

Analysts describe it as a strategy aimed at eliminating the top layer of command.

With one senior leader after another gone, who is calling the shots now?

After Khamenei’s assisination, Iran named his son Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader. His absence from public view has raised doubts. He has not been seen since the early days of the war. There is no official clarity on his condition.

President Trump recently said that there is no clear information about Mojtaba’s status. Speculation continues about his health and whereabouts.

In the absence of central leadership, an interim structure appears to be in place. Reports suggest that President Masoud Pezeshkian, judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei and a senior cleric from the Guardian Council are taking important decisions.

Before his killing, Larijani had emerged as a major civilian decision-maker along with parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Experts say Larijani’s absence may open space for more hardliners to gain influence within the system.

‘Mosaic Defence’ keeps system running

Despite the loss of top leaders, Iran’s military operations continue. This is linked to what is known as the “mosaic defence” doctrine. The system does not depend on a single chain of command. Instead, it divides forces into regional units that can act on their own.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the regular army, and Basij units operate with coordination while keeping the ability to function independently. Local commanders have the authority to make decisions even without direct contact with central leadership. This structure allows operations to continue even after leadership losses.

A war plan meant to last

The approach focusses on sustaining the fight over time. It relies on drones, missile strikes and regional networks to maintain pressure across multiple fronts. The system is designed to absorb shocks and continue functioning even when senior leaders are eliminated.

This explains how Iran’s response continues despite repeated strikes on its leadership. The structure keeps the operational system active and avoids complete disruption.