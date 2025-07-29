Khamenei On Drugs? Iran Breaks Silence Over Explosive Claims | DNA Decodes

Iran has strongly refuted sensational allegations made against its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The claims, which emerged from channels allegedly linked to Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, accuse Khamenei of spending his days either sleeping or under the influence of drugs.

These allegations have sparked controversy not only in Iran but also in India and around the world. In response, the Iranian Embassy in India expressed strong disapproval and labelled the claims as baseless. Iranian journalists, defending the Supreme Leader, have publicly shared details of his daily routine to counter the smear campaign. In today's DNA Episode, Zee News analysed the allegations made against Iran's Supreme Leader:

Ayatollah Khamenei's Schedule

According to an Iranian journalist, Ayatollah Khamenei, aged 85, maintains a highly disciplined lifestyle, and he reportedly wakes up at 5 am. He spends his mornings engaged in teaching and religious activities, offers his prayers, and handles key administrative duties related to Iran's national policies. In the evenings, he attends important meetings and policy discussions, retiring for the day between 10:15 and 10:30 pm. He is also known to advise Iranian youth to avoid drugs, rise early, and maintain a healthy daily schedule.

They underlined that since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, drugs have been deemed "un-Islamic" in Iran, and Khamenei himself is known to be a staunch opponent of drug abuse. The country imposes strict penalties, including the death sentence, for serious drug-related offences.

The Iranian side dismissed the drug-use allegations as part of a broader digital misinformation campaign aimed at damaging the credibility of Iran’s top leadership.

Aim Behind Drug Allegations

It is believed that Mossad’s alleged propaganda is part of an information warfare strategy targeting Khamenei’s public image. With Iran reportedly grappling with economic hardships, such allegations—if believed by the Iranian public—could stoke unrest and discontent within the country.

The goal could be to destabilise Iran internally without firing a single shot.

This isn’t the first time such attempts have been made. In the past, there were unverified reports about Khamenei’s health, including rumours of him being in a coma. However, those claims were later disproved when he appeared in public, seemingly in good health.