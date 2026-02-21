Khamenei on Trump's radar: US weighs 'limited strike' and other options amid nuclear standoff, say reports

US-Iran tensions: The ties between Iran and the United States have been on edge for weeks. Meanwhile, reports have emerged about the tensions with some stating that US President Trump is considering a limited military strike on Iran to strike a nuclear deal.

'Limited military strike'

Trump is weighing a 'limited military strike' on Iran to push Tehran into a nuclear deal, IANS reported, citing The Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper said Trump is considering “an initial limited military strike on Iran to force it to meet his demands for a nuclear deal.”

The move would be meant to pressure Iran without triggering a full-scale war.

The opening strike, if approved, “would target a few military or government sites,” people familiar with the matter told the Journal.

Meanwhile, if Tehran refused to comply with Trump’s demand to end nuclear enrichment, the United States could expand the campaign to hit more regime facilities.

One person cited by the Journal said Trump could “ratchet up his attacks, starting small before ordering larger strikes until the Iranian regime either dismantles its nuclear work or falls.”

“We’re going to make a deal or get a deal one way or the other,” Trump said on Thursday.

Khamenei on radar?

Axios reported that the US President was presented with "military options" including targeting the Supreme Leader of Iran directly.

A senior US official told Axios that the US government may consider a proposal that would allow Iran to continue its nuclear enrichment if it leaves "no possible path" to make a nuclear bomb.

US-Iran tensions

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its warships are nearing the region. Meanwhile, the US forces deployed there are expected to be fully in place by mid-March, officials reportedly told the Post.

Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei's reply

Earlier, as per ANI, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also issued a warning to Trump.

In a series of provocative posts on X (formerly Twitter), Khamenei challenged Trump's frequent assertions of military dominance, stating, "The US President keeps saying that they have the strongest military force in the world. The strongest military force in the world may at times be struck so hard that it cannot get up again."

Addressing the increased American naval presence in the region, Khamenei suggested that US hardware remains vulnerable to Iranian countermeasures.

