Khamenei’s death and war: How long had Iran been preparing for this moment?

Tehran: This is a defining hour for the Islamic Republic of Iran. By Saturday (February 28) morning, it had become clear that the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei’s residence had been struck in the first wave of attacks.

Reports about his fate began circulating almost immediately after the attacks, as conflicting claims spread soon after. Satellite images appeared to show extensive damage to his residential compound, with several buildings visibly scarred by the impact of the attacks.

Iran’s initial response said he had been moved to a secure location. Soon after, words spread that the 86-year-old cleric would address the nation on state television, but the broadcast never came.

By evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared on television and said that “there are many indications” that the supreme leader “is no longer alive”.

Several Israeli and American publications carried reports, citing unnamed officials, claiming there was credible evidence of his death. Iranian authorities continued to deny those claims.

Then US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he had been killed. A few hours later, a presenter on Iranian state television, visibly in tears, confirmed Khamenei’s death and said he had “drunk the sweet and sacred cup of martyrdom”.

‘Be ready for every situation’

Forty days of national mourning were declared. As the next morning of war broke, protest gatherings filled television screens with images of grief and tribute.

At the same time, videos of small groups celebrating the high-profile elimination began making round on internet. Members of the Iranian diaspora in different countries expressed relief and hope that the end of his alleged hardline rule might lead to the beginning of a new chapter.

These are historic days for the Islamic Republic of Iran. The country has lived through upheaval before. Its most powerful cleric and commander had prepared for such a moment.

During last June’s 12-day war, attention was on the battlefield. On the first night, Israel killed nine nuclear scientists and several security chiefs in initial strikes. In the days that followed, more senior scientists and at least 30 top commanders were reported killed.

It was made clear at that time that the Ayatollah himself could be a target.

Reports then said Khamenei had spent the war inside a secure bunker. He had drawn up lists of officials who could step in immediately to prevent any vacuum at the top.

Even before last year’s fighting, there were reports that Khamenei had instructed the Assembly of Experts, a body of around 88 senior clerics responsible for appointing the supreme leader, to be prepared for every possible scenario.

The New York Times wrote that in the event of his assassination, he had selected “three senior clerics” as potential successors.

For years, there has been speculation about who might replace him. His son Mojtaba Khamenei has often been mentioned among the possible names.

Will new leadership change the system?

The first day of aerial bombardment and targeted strikes did not claim only the supreme leader. Others in senior positions were killed. Those who are in office, and those who have been forced into higher responsibility, will seek to send a message that control is firm and that the succession process will proceed without disruption.

The end of Khamenei’s 36-year rule has given a profound shock for his supporters. It will be deeply felt among his close aides and within the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), whose mission has been to protect him and defend the Islamic Revolution at home and abroad.

Khamenei’s long rule was defined by his firm opposition to the United States and Israel, and his policies expressed a worldview that saw those powers as threats to Iran’s independence. Direct military confrontation with Israel and the United States brought mounting pressure.

With the sudden end of Khamenei’s leadership, questions now turn to his successor and to whether a change at the top could shift the direction of the 47-year-old Islamic Republic.