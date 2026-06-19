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Khamenei says 'desperate' Trump used all kinds of leverage to push through Iran peace deal

The document, formally titled the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran," calls for an immediate and permanent halt to military operations on all fronts, Lebanon included.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 07:52 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 07:52 AM IST
Khamenei says 'desperate' Trump used all kinds of leverage to push through Iran peace deal
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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