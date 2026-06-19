/Khamenei says 'desperate' Trump used all kinds of leverage to push through Iran peace deal

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has confirmed the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the United States, but wasted little time in framing the agreement on his own terms, insisting it was Washington that came to Tehran, not the other way around.
"As you have been informed, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the presidents of Iran and the United States of America," Khamenei wrote, before adding that despite the sincerity of Iranian negotiators, the driving force behind the deal had come from the other side. "It was the American president who, out of desperation, used all kinds of leverage to bring this about," he said.
Khamenei also disclosed that he had not been an enthusiastic supporter of the agreement from the outset. "I, as a matter of principle, held a different view," he wrote. He said he had ultimately given his blessing on the strength of a commitment from Iran's president to safeguard the rights of the Iranian nation and what he called the Resistance Front. Addressing his countrymen directly, he referred to himself as "this humble servant" and called on Iranians to wait and see whether the conditions attached to the deal were met.
He also issued a firm warning against what he described as overreach from Washington. Should the US attempt to push for terms beyond what had already been agreed, he wrote, Iran would not submit to them.
The memorandum was signed at the Palace of Versailles during a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, following the close of the G7 summit. Macron announced the development on X, describing the accord as one that "paves the way for lasting peace and allows the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz." A formal signing had originally been pencilled in for Switzerland on Friday, and Tehran confirmed the Geneva meeting remains on schedule.
The document, formally titled the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran," calls for an immediate and permanent halt to military operations on all fronts, Lebanon included.
Under the terms agreed, Washington has committed to lifting its naval blockade of Iran within 30 days, with vessel traffic expected to return to pre-war levels during that window. US forces are also to withdraw from the vicinity of Iran within 30 days of a final comprehensive deal being reached.
On its side, Iran has agreed to use its best efforts to guarantee the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz at no charge for 60 days.
Both countries now have that same 60-day window to negotiate and finalise the terms of a broader, lasting agreement.
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