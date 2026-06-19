/Khamenei says 'desperate' Trump used all kinds of leverage to push through Iran peace deal

Khamenei also disclosed that he had not been an enthusiastic supporter of the agreement from the outset. "I, as a matter of principle, held a different view," he wrote. He said he had ultimately given his blessing on the strength of a commitment from Iran's president to safeguard the rights of the Iranian nation and what he called the Resistance Front. Addressing his countrymen directly, he referred to himself as "this humble servant" and called on Iranians to wait and see whether the conditions attached to the deal were met.