'Zionist regime has made a big mistake': First post from Ayatollah Khamenei’s X account after assassination
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's verified X account warned that the “Zionist regime” had made a “big mistake” with serious consequences, fueling speculation that he may still be alive amid claims that he was killed in a US-Israeli attack.
Confusion has deepened over the fate of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after a new message appeared on his verified X account. The post surfaced amid unverified claims that he was killed in a joint US-Israeli strike. In the message, Khamenei warned that the "Zionist regime" had made a "big mistake" and would face serious consequences.
In a post on X, the message from his verified account read, "The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, and its consequences will make the regime desperate, by God's grace."
The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, and its consequences will make the regime desperate, by God's grace. pic.twitter.com/vBVMXIYjaf — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) March 6, 2026
(This is a developing story.)
