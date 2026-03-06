Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3024470https://zeenews.india.com/world/khameneis-first-post-after-death-3024470.html
NewsWorld'Zionist regime has made a big mistake': First post from Ayatollah Khamenei’s X account after assassination
KHAMENEI DEATH

'Zionist regime has made a big mistake': First post from Ayatollah Khamenei’s X account after assassination

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's verified X account warned that the “Zionist regime” had made a “big mistake” with serious consequences, fueling speculation that he may still be alive amid claims that he was killed in a US-Israeli attack.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 09:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Zionist regime has made a big mistake': First post from Ayatollah Khamenei’s X account after assassinationIran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. (Photo source: social media)

Confusion has deepened over the fate of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after a new message appeared on his verified X account. The post surfaced amid unverified claims that he was killed in a joint US-Israeli strike. In the message, Khamenei warned that the "Zionist regime" had made a "big mistake" and would face serious consequences.

In a post on X, the message from his verified account read, "The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, and its consequences will make the regime desperate, by God's grace."

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

UAE missile attack
UAE residents receive missile alerts; Etihad resumes flight operations
Women's Day 2026
Women’s day 2026: 7 female characters who broke barriers on screen
Israel-US-Iran war
'Mediation should address ignited this conflict': Pezeshkian on peace efforts
Ali Khamenei
IDF dismantles Khamenei's secret underground command bunker in Tehran | Video
Anuj Agnihotri UPSC topper
Meet Anuj Agnihotri, UPSC topper who secured AIR 1 - Read his journey
girls party dress
Stylish Girls’ Party Dresses to Explore During Myntra Birthday Bash
Chhattisgarh road accident
Five killed, over 20 injured after bus overturns in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur
Bihar viral videos
Total Bollywood drama: Bihar woman climbs mobile tower demanding lover's bail
Auto news
BE 6 Batman Edition returns: Missed it last time? Here's your second chance
Women’s Day 2026
One-Third of Gen Z men believe wives should obey husbands; global survey finds