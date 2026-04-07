Kharg Island's secret history: An echo of laughter between Iranians and Americans | EXPLAINED

If American jet fighters are sent to Kharg Island again to target the island's infrastructure, they will probably not see the decaying and destitute communities that exist on the island now or even the old and decaying hospitals that dot the landscape from above. In addition, they probably do not care about the places that held laughter in years past like the now silent social clubs.

However, as the tensions rise under President Trump, this 25-kilometre speck of land in the Persian Gulf has a history of a much sweeter existence, where it was a cosmopolitan city and not "The Forbidden Island."

Known as "The Forbidden Island," it is now part of a restricted military zone, still heavily protected by the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). However, social media has given the past an outlet through which to share with the outside world. For example, Instagram accounts such as "Kharg Memory" show emotionally moving moments in time that are 60 years old, such as the old and abandoned hospital or the sad, now empty and destroyed F31 Colony where oil company employees once lived.

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"My son was born there," one woman said about the old hospital in the background of the video. Another user, Amir Kamali, wrote a response about his father working at the island school and said that he would return to experience those memories with his children in the future.

All of these concerns, in succession, lead to an identical conclusion for all the parties involved.

The 1960s and 70s are often called the “Golden Age” of the island of Kharg. Prior to 1979’s Islamic Revolution, Kharg was considered a “crown jewel” of the Pahlavi dynasty, when the American Oil Company (Amoco) partnered with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) to develop the area into an oil-exporting hub. Kharg was a melting pot of cultures, with Americans, Europeans and Iranians sharing schools, hospitals and social clubs that brought together Western styles of music with Persian hospitality. The relationship that developed between Amoco and NIOC resulted in the creation of large-scale export terminals that, even today, continue to handle approximately 90% of Iran’s oil exports.

Why is Kharg so valuable strategically?

There are two major reasons Kharg is so valuable strategically. First, the island has two major advantages in terms of geography. The first advantage is in terms of natural water depth; the deep waters surrounding Kharg were able to accommodate massive supertankers that required deep water settings at ports. The shallow waters off the coast of Iran’s mainland simply did not provide an adequate port to support supertanker operations.

The second major geographical advantage is Kharg’s proximity to the main highways connecting Europe to Asia. The location of Kharg is so close to the Iranian mainland (approximately 28 km) and directly at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, which is the most important energy corridor in the world.

The island of Kharg is not just another island surrounded by saltwater; it is also a geological anomaly. Kharg is home to naturally occurring freshwater springs, which provide a habitat for wildlife such as deer and rabbits - anything but common conditions in desert-like areas of the Persian Gulf.

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