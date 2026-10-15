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'Someone take his phone away': Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif brutally mocked for late-night Marilyn Monroe post

Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif sparks viral backlash over late-night AI photo post, deleting it shortly after.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 10:58 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
'Someone take his phone away': Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif brutally mocked for late-night Marilyn Monroe post
Image Credit: AI edit/author. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe.

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'Someone take his phone away': Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif brutally mocked for late-night Marilyn Monroe post
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