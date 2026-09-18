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  • /Six security personnel killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa roadside bombing as Pakistan military eliminates 10 TTP militants

Six security personnel killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa roadside bombing as Pakistan military eliminates 10 TTP militants

An improvised explosive device struck a military convoy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu district, killing six troops, while security forces neutralized 10 TTP militants in follow-up raids.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 03:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
Six security personnel killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa roadside bombing as Pakistan military eliminates 10 TTP militants
Image Credit: Security personnel killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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