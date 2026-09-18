/Six security personnel killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa roadside bombing as Pakistan military eliminates 10 TTP militants

Six security personnel were killed on Thursday when a roadside improvised explosive device (IED) struck a military convoy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu district. In swift counter-operations across North Waziristan and Hangu, security forces neutralized 10 suspected insurgents identified by state authorities as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operatives.
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