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‘Murderers will not die a natural death in bed’: Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge, fueling Trump’s assassination claims

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran has a list of “criminals” who were involved in the deaths, he added, warning that their end would not be peaceful.

Edited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 04:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
‘Murderers will not die a natural death in bed’: Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge, fueling Trump’s assassination claims

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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