/‘Murderers will not die a natural death in bed’: Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge, fueling Trump’s assassination claims

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday made a chilling promise of revenge, saying those responsible for the death of Iran’s leader and people in the past two wars, which include the assassination of his father and other Iranians, “will not die a natural death in bed.”
In a new message, shared by Iran’s state-controlled media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on X, the younger Khamenei said that the revenge for the killings in recent conflicts does not depend on him or on any other officials.
“This revenge will be realised whether we are here or not,” he said.
They have a list of “criminals” who were involved in the deaths, he added, warning that their end would not be peaceful.
New message from Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran:— IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) (@iribnews_irib) July 11, 2026
"We have a list of criminals who assassinated our leader and people in the past two wars. The death of these criminals and murderers will not be a natural death in bed."
The strong message comes amid heightened tensions after the assassination of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes earlier this year in February. It has raised concerns of Iranian retaliation and closely follows long-standing threats against US.
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