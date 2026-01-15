‘Killings In Iran Have Stopped’: Is Donald Trump Changing The Story To Dodge War?

US-Iran Tensions: Signalling what he portrayed as a major development during escalating international concern over deadly protests in Iran, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he had received information indicating that violence there had come to a halt.

Speaking to journalists at the White House, he said he had been informed that “the killing in Iran is stopping, is stopped … and there is no plan for executions”. He added, “I have been told that on good authority. We will find out about it. I am sure if it happens, we will be very upset.”

According to the president, the update had reached him only moments earlier. He said the report that “killing has stopped” in Iran had “just gotten to him”, stressing again, “The executions have stopped. They are not going to have an execution, which a lot of people were talking about over the last couple of days.”

The comments came after days of repeated warnings from him that Washington could intervene if Iranian authorities moved ahead with executing detained protesters. His remarks suggested that, at least for now, he believed that scenario might have been avoided.

When asked whether his statement meant that US military action against Iran was no longer being considered, Trump said Washington would “watch and see what the process is, but we are going to give a very good statement by people that are aware of what is going on”.

He did not elaborate on what that statement would contain or when it would be issued.

Observers said that he returned to the same claim several times, repeatedly saying he understood that killings were stopping and that there would be no executions during the day. Although he did not identify his sources, he appeared confident in the information and continued to reference it in response to follow-up questions.

His insistence on the point was seen as notable given the strong language he had used earlier, when he openly threatened action if Tehran proceeded with executions. While Trump has been briefed by his national security council and is still weighing options, his repeated statements are being interpreted as a sign that immediate action might not be forthcoming.

At the same time, the situation left the impression of a president weighing competing impulses. Trump has previously signalled a desire for decisive and visible wins on the world stage, including pointing to what he described as success after the 12-day war in June, 2025. But there is also caution about being drawn into a prolonged Middle East conflict that could prove politically and militarily costly.

Analysis of his comments suggested uncertainty over Washington’s ultimate objective. Trump has shown limited understanding of the internal dynamics of foreign governments. In the case of Iran, he appeared pulled between the appeal of a quick victory and his long-standing reluctance to become entangled in an open-ended conflict.

Analysts suggest that he may look for a narrowly defined action that allows him to claim he acted to “help” the Iranian people without igniting a broader escalation.

Some analysts viewed Trump’s declaration that killings had stopped as a possible way to step back without appearing to retreat. His public aversion to large-scale wars, along with the risks of confrontation with Iran, has long influenced his approach.

From this perspective, the statement offered a path to ease pressure for immediate military intervention while keeping all options formally on the table.

Even so, there was little sense that the issue had been resolved. Trump has a history of pairing threats with parallel efforts to negotiate, especially with Tehran. His comments suggested that while he may be seeking room to maneuver, the coming days could still bring further moves, statements or actions as the administration decides how far it is willing to go.