Kim Jong Un’s mother: The woman North Korea never names – here’s why

New Delhi: Kim Jong Un’s silence on one subject stands out more than most under international scrutiny. Since he came to power, he has rarely, if ever, referred to his mother in public. Even in a system built on family lineage and loyalty, her identity is in an unusual zone of secrecy.

North Korea’s ruling structure depends on the “Mount Paektu” bloodline, named after the country’s highest peak, which holds symbolic value in Korean history. State propaganda has long elevated the mothers of past leaders.

Kim Il Sung’s mother, Kang Pan Sok, and Kim Jong Il’s mother, Kim Jong Suk, are both presented as heroic personalities associated with the country’s revolutionary origins and are referred to as “mothers of Korea”.

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Kim Jong Un’s mother, Ko Yong Hui, does not appear in the same way. Her name is absent from official narratives, and no public monuments or institutions carry her identity. Even basic acknowledgment in state media has never been recorded.

Social background and state hierarchy

Ko Yong Hui’s background is rooted in her marginal position in North Korea’s strict social classification system, which is known as “songbun”. This system sorts citizens based on family origin and political reliability. It affects access to education, jobs and social mobility.

Biographers state that Ko Yong Hui was born in 1952 in Osaka (Japan) to ethnic Korean parents originally from Jeju Island. Families like hers, known as “Zainichi Koreans”, were part of the movement of Koreans who lived in Japan during and after the colonial period. When many of them later moved to North Korea under state-led campaigns, they were treated with suspicion.

These returnees were sometimes labelled with derogatory terms and placed in uncertain social categories. Within the “songbun” structure, such backgrounds were seen as politically sensitive.

Life inside the elite cultural circle

Ko Yong Hui joined the Mansudae Art Troupe, one of North Korea’s elite performance groups. Reports suggest this position brought her into contact with the country’s political elite, including Kim Jong Il. Japanese journalist Yoji Gomi, in his 2025 book on Ko, described her rise as a “Cinderella-like life”, driven by her stage talent and visibility within elite circles.

Although Kim Jong Il never publicly acknowledged a relationship, intelligence reports suggest Ko lived separately in Wonsan with their children, while his official family was in Pyongyang. Some accounts describe her as a preferred companion during parts of his leadership years, even if no formal status was ever given.

Absence from the official record

Despite her proximity to power, Ko Yong Hui never entered North Korea’s official narrative. State media has avoided naming her, and her image does not appear in approved propaganda materials. In contrast to other “leadership mothers”, she has no defined place in the country’s political storytelling.

Analysts suggest this silence is because of concerns about legitimacy. Fundamental to his authority, Kim Jong Un’s lineage is carefully curated. His maternal background, particularly given Ko’s origins and unofficial status, is seen as sensitive within a system that depends on controlled narratives of purity and continuity.

A lineage carefully managed

Several accounts suggest that Ko played a role in guiding Kim Jong Un’s early path within the leadership structure. Former North Korean diplomat Ryu Hyeon-woo has written that Ko was never formally recognised as a spouse by Kim Il Sung. But she was influential within Kim Jong Il’s circle and accompanied him on official visits.

After Kim Jong Il’s death in 2011, state media briefly featured Ko in a documentary shown only to senior officials. It was never released publicly and was later withdrawn after circulating unofficially.

Some analysts believe that even limited visibility of her identity created discomfort within the leadership structure, as it raised questions that the system prefers not to address.

Silence that continues

Even today, Ko Yong Hui is absent from public discourse in North Korea. Her name does not appear in official speeches or commemorations associated with the ruling family. In a political system where family history is controlled and used as a tool of authority, her absence is as striking as any official recognition.