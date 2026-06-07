Kimi Antonelli wins Monaco GP, Lewis Hamilton bags P2 as Max Verstappen retires on Lap 1

Kimi Antonelli wrote his name into Formula One history on Sunday, becoming the youngest driver ever to win the Monaco Grand Prix while Lewis Hamilton delivered a composed second-place finish in one of the most chaotic and dramatic afternoons the principality has witnessed in years.

The 19-year-old Mercedes driver claimed his fifth consecutive victory on the streets of Monte Carlo, surviving two safety cars, a red flag and a disintegrating track surface to extend his championship lead to 66 points over Hamilton, who continues to chip away quietly at the top of the standings.

Verstappen Gone Before It Began

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The race was turned on its head within seconds of the lights going out. Max Verstappen, starting alongside Antonelli on the front row, suffered an engine problem off the line and sat helplessly as the entire field swept past him before retiring at the end of the opening lap. With his most dangerous rival gone, Antonelli set about the business of winning with ruthless efficiency.

By lap two, he was already 2.9 seconds clear of Hamilton. By lap ten, the gap had grown beyond five seconds. A brief spell managing overheating brakes interrupted his rhythm, but he quickly resumed pulling away, and was more than 20 seconds ahead when the race was first interrupted.

Hamilton Stays Cool Through Storm

Hamilton, driving for Ferrari, kept himself in contention throughout and benefited from the late chaos to secure a valuable haul of points. He admitted afterwards that the red flag restart had tested his nerves.

"I gathered my emotions, my thoughts and just tried to refocus on restarting. And once I got away and made it to P1 in the first corner, from that moment on I just enjoyed the last few laps," he said. "I have to start by congratulating Kimi and my old Mercedes team; Kimi is delivering weekend in, weekend out. We have been progressing over the past few months; we can't keep up with them yet. But to get another second place in Monaco under the hardest conditions, I'll definitely take it."

He acknowledged the car still needed work, particularly on downforce, but was grateful for the result given the circumstances. "Massively challenging, but grateful to the team," he added.

Chaos At Antony Noghes

With 18 laps remaining, Lance Stroll crashed his Aston Martin at the final corner, the Antony Noghes, bringing out the first safety car. Antonelli initially missed the pit lane entry but stopped the following lap and held his lead.

As the field lined up to restart, the race descended into the surreal. Charles Leclerc, Monaco's own, crashed at the identical spot as Stroll before the race had even resumed, prompting a red flag as officials inspected the crumbling track surface. Leclerc, who had been running third, refused to accept responsibility for the incident. His retirement, however, inadvertently shaped the podium behind Antonelli and Hamilton.

Pierre Gasly crossed the line third on the road but was demoted to seventh after picking up two five-second penalties for speeding in the pit lane, one of six such penalties issued across the field on the day, an unusually high number that is likely to prompt questions in the days ahead.

Hadjar Claims First Red Bull Podium

Isack Hadjar inherited the final podium position for Red Bull, rewarded in part by a strategic masterstroke from his team, who had kept him out during the first safety car to gain track position over George Russell and Oscar Piastri. Piastri finished fourth for McLaren on the occasion of the team's 1,000th grand prix. Liam Lawson took fifth, with rookie Arvid Lindblad sixth in the best result of his Formula One career so far for Racing Bulls.

Alex Albon finished eighth for Williams as the team's sole points scorer, with Esteban Ocon ninth in his Haas. Sergio Perez rounded out the top ten for Cadillac, potentially the American outfit's first-ever championship point, though he faces an investigation for being incorrectly positioned on the red flag restart. Should he be penalised, the point would pass to Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin.

Russell's Title Hopes All But Gone

George Russell's afternoon was one of steady misfortune. Running third, he was handed a drive-through penalty and dropped to 13th by the finish, slipping to third in the championship standings, two points behind Hamilton and a daunting 66 adrift of Antonelli.

Lando Norris suffered his first points-less race of the season after a power unit failure in his McLaren, while Valtteri Bottas, Ollie Bearman, Carlos Sainz and Stroll also failed to see the chequered flag.

Antonelli's Message To Field

Antonelli was in no mood for understatement afterwards. "Incredible weekend, incredible race. We had such incredible pace, it was all coming so naturally. The car was incredible and gave me confidence to push. It is still a long season, and we need to keep pushing and keep raising the bar, and the goal is to keep performing like this. This is a really good moment," he said.

Five wins from six races. The youngest Monaco winner in history. A 66-point championship cushion with 16 races still to run. At 19 years old, Kimi Antonelli is not just winning; he is making it look inevitable.