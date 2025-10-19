'King Trump' Fighter Jet Video Goes Viral: US President Shares AI Clip Spraying 'No Kings' Protesters

‘No Kings’ protests erupted across the United States against the Donald Trump-led administration. In response, the U.S. President shared an AI-generated video on Sunday (local time). The video depicted Trump piloting a fighter jet labeled 'King Trump', spraying a brown-colored liquid over demonstrators.

The White House on Sunday (local time), reportedly shared a screengrab on X where the US President was seen wearing the Emperor's crown.

The 'No Kings' protests in the US saw a turnout of nearly seven million protesters, as per ANI, CNN reported on Sunday, citing organisers.

The 'King Trump' AI Video

In the 19-second clip shared on Truth Social, Trump was seen dumping a brown liquid that seems like mud over protestors from the fighter jet.

'No Kings' Protests In US

According to CNN, the number was higher by two million when compared to the first round of the 'No Kings Protest', which took place in June earlier this year.

Meanwhile, according to the police, the widespread rallies have been largely peaceful with no reports of incidents or arrests.

Protests Across US

1- In Chicago, people rallied with homemade signs and "Hands Off Chicago" posters, waving upside-down American flags along with a few Mexican and Pride flags.

2- In Los Angeles, demonstrators appeared in inflatable costumes waving American flags across the streets.

3- While in Washington D.C., the current and former federal employees took to Pennsylvania Avenue on Day 18 of the government shutdown, and rallied for a calmer political rhetoric.

US Government Shutdown

The 'No Kings' protests come amid a federal government shutdown and partisan deadlock in Washington over a funding bill. Democratic leaders have largely voiced support for the protests, while many Republicas have criticised them.

(with ANI inputs)