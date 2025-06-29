Kisses, Praise, Power And Nothing In Return: Inside Trump’s Ego Diplomacy

New Delhi: Leaders discussed missiles, wars and global instability at the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in The Hague. But conversation shifted, tone changed and eyes followed when U.S. President Donald Trump walked into the room.

Then came the comment that lit up the internet. “Daddy has to sometimes use strong language,” NATO chief Mark Rutte said with a smile, referring to Trump’s role in the Israel-Iran standoff.

Trump laughed. “He likes me. Hey Daddy. You are my Daddy,” he told reporters.

The White House ran with it. A video soon appeared online – Trump shaking hands in slow motion, grinning and waving – cut to Usher’s “Hey Daddy”.

But this was not comedy. This was a pattern.

Across capitals, leaders are learning the same lesson – flattery gets you in the room. Whether it gets you results, though, is another matter.

The Charm Offensive

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer brought a personal letter from King Charles. Italy’s Giorgia Meloni quoted Trump’s slogan and vowed to “Make the West Great Again”. Prime Minister Mark Carney praised Trump as “a transformational president” before drawing a hard line on Canadian sovereignty.

The techniques vary – gifts, praise and symbolic gestures – but the goal remains constant – make Trump feel seen.

Starmer went tactile – handshakes and shoulder taps. Meloni praised Trump’s peace ambitions. Carney, more measured, offered respect without bending.

But does it work? Not always. Despite the compliments, Trump froze UK military aid to Ukraine, left Meloni waiting for a promised state visit and killed trade talks with Canada after their new digital tax upset US tech giants.

Even when leaders tried to match Trump’s energy, results stayed elusive.

The Ones Who Failed to Flatter

French President Emmanuel Macron came prepared for conflict. Their meeting was tense. Trump stuck to a script. Macron pushed for Ukraine. There was no warmth. No shift.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy met a wall. Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance berated him in February. Trump accused him of risking a global war. Zelenskyy offered few pleasantries. It did not go well.

Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was cornered with a surprise video showing anti-white farmer protests. Trump accused his country of “genocide”.

Ramaphosa defused the moment with patience, but made no attempt at charm.

The Fine Line Between Ego, Outcome

Experts have long said flattery keeps Trump calm. But calm does not equal compromise. Leaders who praised Trump often walked away empty-handed.

Still, some moments stick. Trump called Carney’s political comeback “maybe greater than mine”. He softened his tone after the Canadian prime minister rejected annexation talk outright.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen did something similar. She refused Trump’s Greenland bid. Firm and respectful. He backed down.

Global Stakes, Personal Dynamics

For some, it is a calculated gamble. Ego-massaging buys time. Sometimes access. Rarely substance.

But as world leaders line up with smiles, handshakes and tailored soundbites, one thing is clear – Trump’s ego is not just a side show. It is part of the foreign policy stage.

And everyone seems to know their lines.