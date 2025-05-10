Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2899105https://zeenews.india.com/world/kosmos-482-already-crashed-into-earth-heres-what-the-european-space-agency-clarifies-2899105.html
NewsWorld
SOVIET-ERA SPACECRAFT

Kosmos 482 Already Crashed into Earth? Here's What the European Space Agency Clarifies

The Kosmos 482 spacecraft, a Soviet mission launched in 1972 for an unsuccessful trip to Venus, reentered Earth’s atmosphere on Saturday morning, according to a recent report.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 04:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kosmos 482 Already Crashed into Earth? Here's What the European Space Agency Clarifies

The Kosmos 482 spacecraft, a Soviet mission launched in 1972 for an unsuccessful trip to Venus, reentered Earth’s atmosphere on Saturday morning, according to a recent report.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK