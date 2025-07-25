KP CM Exposes Pakistan’s Deep State, Reveals ISI, MI Called ‘Good Taliban’ Their Men And Blocked Arrests

New Delhi: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur exposed the Pakistani deep state with his stunning revelations against the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence (MI). Speaking at a press briefing in Peshawar, he gave voice to what millions of Pakistanis have long whispered behind closed doors. His words left the room in dead silence. Eyes wide and mouths half open.

“Mujhe kisi ka khauf nahin hai… main dobara repeat kar raha hun… jab dubara unlogon ko pakra gaya to hamari ISI aur hamri MI ne unlogon ko own kiya aur kaha ki yeh log hamare log hain… meharbani kijiye, hum inlogon ko istemal karte hain... unhen police se chudwaya,” he told reporters.

(I am not afraid of anyone... and I will say it again… when those people were caught agai, our ISI and MI stepped in, claimed them as their own, and said, ‘Please, release them, we use these men for our operations.’ And they were freed from police custody.)

This was no political bluster. This was a sitting chief minister, once considered a hardliner himself, admitting before cameras that his government’s counter-terror operations were obstructed by Pakistan’s own intelligence agencies. That the Taliban fighters his police risked lives to arrest were released on direct instructions from ISI and MI operatives. That these fighters were not simply tolerated, but protected.

His voice did not crack. His face did not flinch. There was no doubt in what he was saying.

“‘Good Taliban’ ko aap own kar rahe hain aur unse jung ladwane ki koshish jo aap kar rahe hain use aap aur awam ke darmyan itemaad khatam ho raha hai. Aap aur meri police ke darmyan itemaad khatam ho raha hai. Aapke aur meri hukumat ke darmyan itemaad khatam ho raha hai.”

(You are embracing the so-called ‘Good Taliban’ and trying to use them in battles, but that is breaking the trust between you and the people. You are the trust of my police. It is creating a trust deficit between your government and mine.)

This was not merely expose. It was a breaking point.

#BREAKING: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur exposes Pakistani deep state stating that when his Govt took action against so-called "good Taliban", the Pakistani Intel agencies ISI/MI intervened to release them calling them "our people."https://t.co/jtI7TLllL2 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 24, 2025

A Pattern Was Always There, Now It’s Spoken Out Loud

For decades, whispers of Pakistan’s “Good Taliban-Bad Taliban” doctrine echoed in security briefings, drawing rooms and think tank reports. Journalists were silenced. Officers who questioned the approach were transferred, court-martialed or worse.

And now? The game is out in the open.

Gandapur has drawn blood from the establishment, not with weaponry, but with truth.

His claim that intelligence officers personally intervened to free Taliban operatives lays bare the dark skeleton of Pakistan’s internal policy. Fighters once declared as “militants” by Islamabad are now being “owned” by ISI operatives as “hamare log” (our people).

No spin. No ambiguity.

What’s the Deep State Hiding?

The timing of Gandapur’s revelation could not be more critical. Just weeks ago, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif went on record admitting that Pakistan had supported terror groups “at the behest of the United States and other Western powers”.

Three months earlier, 26 civilians were gunned down in a massacre in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, traced directly back to ISI-trained handlers.

This web of double games has now reached its most damning point.

Gandapur’s testimony confirms what the world has long suspected: Pakistan’s security forces are not only complicit, but facilitating the movement and protection of terrorists, particularly those deemed “useful”.

“Apni jung apne wardi walon se ladwao. Agar aapko unki zarurat hai to unko fauj mein Bharti kar lo. Unhen fauj ki wardi pahna kar Kashmir mein ladate ho, kahin aur ladwa lo. Is tarah se shahron mein nahin ghumenge.”

(This idea of ‘Good Taliban’ is simply not acceptable. Let your men in uniform fight your wars. If you really need them, recruit them into your Army. Put them in uniform and send them to fight in Kashmir or wherever else you want. But we will not let them roam our cities like this.)

His frustration was palpable. His challenge was clear.

A Country Built on Controlled Chaos

Gandapur’s statement is not an isolated flash of dissent. It is the latest breach in the long-collapsing dam holding Pakistan’s civilian-military fault lines.

For decades, Pakistan’s deep state, a nexus of generals, intelligence officers and shadow financiers, has run its foreign and domestic policy through manipulation, terror networks and controlled instability. The ISI has become the godfather of a vast transnational terror complex, with roots in Kabul, Kashmir, Tehran, London and even New York.

In 2011, the world watched in horror as Osama bin Laden was found living a stone’s throw from the Pakistan Military Academy. That moment and countless others led to quite assumptions. Now, it is no longer quiet.

Gandapur has thrown that quiet out the window.

The Stakes Are Global And Personal

Pakistan is facing a political crisis as well as an existential meltdown. This is not only about “Good Taliban” being let go. It is about a system that rewards violence when it serves the generals, punishes law enforcers who resist and keeps the public in the dark, all while the international community watches.

The Pahalgam massacre, the ISI’s historical links to Lashkar-e-Taiba, the covert protection of Jaish-e-Mohammed, the bin Laden fiasco and now Gandapur’s gut-punch to the system – all form one long and bloody line of accountability.

And the people? The police? The elected governments?

They are victims of betrayal from within.

Gandapur has crossed a line few dared approach. His words will echo in Islamabad’s corridors, in Kashmir’s valleys and in Washington’s war rooms.

Will he face retribution? Almost certainly.

Will the establishment spin his words, silence his platform or attempt character assassination? Likely.

But the damage is done. A red line has been crossed. Not by a rebel, not by an activist, but by a chief minister.

The world must now ask: What does it mean when a state’s own protector turns into its enabler?

And Pakistan must ask: What happens when its own sons start refusing to stay silent?