Kristi Noem Sacked: Why did Trump fire US Homeland Security Secretary ahead of midterm polls? Explained

In a major decision that resulted in first sacking of Trump 2.0 government appointee, US President Donald Trump fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, almost a year after her appointment. Noem's sacking caps her tumultuous year as Homeland Security Secretary as she faced criticism for her border crackdowns and unpopular mass deportation agenda. Noem became first Cabinet Secretary to be fired by Trump. The US President also announced to replace Noem with Senator Markwayne Mullin, a former MMA fighter. Mulling is a fierce Trump supporter and is considered loyal to the US President.

“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

However, since Noem is also a close confidant of Trump, she will be given a new role. Trump announced that Noem will take over a new role called 'Envoy for The Shield of the Americas' and will lead new 'Security Initiative' in the Western Hemisphere. Thus, it's likely that Noem will lead Trump's Greenland push and Golden dome vision.

Noem thanked Trump on X for her new role. "In this new role, I will be able to build on the partnerships and national security expertise, I forged over the last 13 months as Secretary of Homeland Security," she said.

Why Did Trump Fire Noem?

According to reports, Noem's role as Homeland Security Secretary did not fare well for the Trump government as the administration faced repeated ire from not only the US Congress but also from the media over handling of legal and illegal migrants. Noem's leadership failure also resulted in Minnesota fallout, the ad campaign row, the allegations of infidelity, the mismanagement of her staff, and her constant feuding with the heads of other agencies, including CBP and ICE. The Trump administration felt that Noem's 'drama' and subsequent controversies overshadowed and distracted focus from the Administration’s extremely popular immigration agenda.

Who Is Markwayne Mullin?

Senator Mullin is a former MMA fighter. He served for a decade in the House and later won a 2022 special election to the Senate. If Mullin is confirmed as DHS secretary, which he is likely to, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt would be required to choose another Republican to fill the vacancy until the November midterm elections. Mullin’s Senate term expires this year and thus the election for the vacant seat will be held through the midterm polls only.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt termed Mullin 'extraordinarily qualified' and added the White House will work with the Senate to confirm him 'as quickly as possible'.