LOS ANGELES POLICE SHOOTING

Caught On Camera: New Video Shows Sikh Man Performing 'Gatka' Moments Before Fatal Police Shooting | VIDEO

New video footage from the LAPD reveals the moments leading to the fatal shooting of a Sikh man, Gurpreet Singh, who was seen wielding a machete and performing a martial art on a busy Los Angeles street.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2025, 08:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
A recently released LAPD video has given a clear picture of the circumstances surrounding the July 13 fatal police shooting of a 35-year-old Sikh man. The man, whose name was given as Gurpreet Singh, was shot and killed after he was said to be waving a large knife and intimidating individuals at a high-traffic downtown Los Angeles intersection.

Incident Started With 911 Calls, Spiraled Out Into Car Chase

The LAPD reported that the incident started with several 911 calls stating that a man was carrying a large machete at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Figueroa Street. Video footage depicts Singh, who had apparently pulled over his car in the middle of the road, brandishing the machete and seemingly practicing "Gatka," an ancient Sikh martial art. He seemed to lacerate his own tongue using the weapon at some point.

When officers showed up, they began a short pursuit after Singh reportedly drove erratically and crashed into a police car. The chase terminated between Figueroa and 12th Streets, where Singh reportedly got out of his car and advanced on officers with the machete.

Officers Fired After Multiple Commands To Drop Weapon

The LAPD said that officers gave multiple commands to Singh to drop the machete, which he failed to do. After a standoff, Singh was witnessed tossing a water bottle at the officers before attempting to flee once more. The officers opened fire, hitting Singh. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed. A two-foot-long machete had been recovered from the scene. The responding officers were Central Area Police Officer IIs Michael Orozco and Nestor Espinoza Bojorquez. The shooting is still being investigated.

