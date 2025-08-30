Caught On Camera: New Video Shows Sikh Man Performing 'Gatka' Moments Before Fatal Police Shooting | VIDEO

A recently released LAPD video has given a clear picture of the circumstances surrounding the July 13 fatal police shooting of a 35-year-old Sikh man. The man, whose name was given as Gurpreet Singh, was shot and killed after he was said to be waving a large knife and intimidating individuals at a high-traffic downtown Los Angeles intersection.

Incident Started With 911 Calls, Spiraled Out Into Car Chase

The LAPD reported that the incident started with several 911 calls stating that a man was carrying a large machete at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Figueroa Street. Video footage depicts Singh, who had apparently pulled over his car in the middle of the road, brandishing the machete and seemingly practicing "Gatka," an ancient Sikh martial art. He seemed to lacerate his own tongue using the weapon at some point.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

LAPD released footage of shooting of Gurpreet Singh, where he seems to be performing gatka (traditional Sikh art form) in the middle of a road.



He was shot dead after he refused to comply and tried to attack the cops pic.twitter.com/xQ3sK9v7TM — Journalist V (@OnTheNewsBeat) August 29, 2025

When officers showed up, they began a short pursuit after Singh reportedly drove erratically and crashed into a police car. The chase terminated between Figueroa and 12th Streets, where Singh reportedly got out of his car and advanced on officers with the machete.

Officers Fired After Multiple Commands To Drop Weapon

The LAPD said that officers gave multiple commands to Singh to drop the machete, which he failed to do. After a standoff, Singh was witnessed tossing a water bottle at the officers before attempting to flee once more. The officers opened fire, hitting Singh. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed. A two-foot-long machete had been recovered from the scene. The responding officers were Central Area Police Officer IIs Michael Orozco and Nestor Espinoza Bojorquez. The shooting is still being investigated.

ALSO READ | 'All Tariffs Will Remain In Effect': Trump Reacts After US Court Ruling Declaring His Tariffs Mostly 'Illegal'