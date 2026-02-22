Lahore Ramazan inflation: Essential food costs skyrocket for residents

Lahore Ramazan inflation: Prices of vegetables, fruits and other kitchen essentials have continued to climb in Lahore's open markets for the third consecutive day during Ramazan, despite the availability of relatively cheaper goods at government-established Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars and heightened enforcement by the district administration, as reported by The Express Tribune.



According to The Express Tribune, since the holy month began, subsidised bazaars and food outlets have witnessed heavy footfall as residents seek relief from soaring prices in neighbourhood markets.



Several shoppers stated that they have stopped buying from local vendors due to what they described as excessive profiteering.



A visitor at the Township Ramzan Sahulat Bazaar said rates in Madina Bazaar were "unreasonably high," compelling buyers to turn to subsidised stalls, even if quality standards were only average. Market checks indicate a substantial price gap.



In open markets, potatoes are being sold between PKR 40 and PKR 50 per kilogramme, onions at PKR 90, tomatoes near PKR 150, ginger at PKR 350 and garlic up to PKR 750 per kg. Fruit prices are even steeper, with apples around PKR 550 per kg, oranges at PKR 450, pomegranates reaching PKR 900, bananas at PKR 300 per dozen and guavas at PKR 300 per kg.



Official price lists at Ramazan bazaars show comparatively lower rates.



Retailers argue that competing with subsidised outlets is unrealistic, saying government-backed vendors benefit from bulk procurement and lower utility and rental costs. Meanwhile, city authorities claim to have intensified action against hoarding and overcharging.



Enforcement teams inspected 3,424 outlets, imposed fines amounting to PKR 852,000, sealed 11 shops and registered 12 cases. Some items, including chicken and select vegetables, reportedly saw minor price declines following inspections, as cited by The Express Tribune.

However, inflationary pressures persist. Data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics show the Sensitive Price Index rose 5.19% year-on-year in the week ending February 19, marking the 29th consecutive weekly increase.



The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has also voiced alarm, warning that unchecked price hikes at the start of Ramazan are burdening both consumers and businesses.



While the Punjab government highlights welfare measures such as Nigehban Dastarkhwans, many residents say meaningful relief remains elusive, as reported by The Express Tribune.