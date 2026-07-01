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Lahore roof collapse kills 14 children at tuition centre – watch the disturbing video

A private tuition centre running in an under construction building collapsed in Lahore’s Kahna Nau area, trapping children under debris.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 07:03 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 07:03 AM IST
Lahore roof collapse kills 14 children at tuition centre – watch the disturbing video
Image Credit: (Photos: social media)

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