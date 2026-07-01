/Lahore roof collapse kills 14 children at tuition centre – watch the disturbing video

New Delhi: A roof collapse in a private tuition centre in Pakistan’s Lahore city killed at least 14 children on Tuesday (June 30), while around 20 others were injured. The incident took place in the Kahna Nau area, where an under construction residential building was being used for classes by a local teacher.
According to the police, over 30 children between the ages of seven and 13 were in the academy when the roof suddenly gave way. The children were buried under debris as the structure collapsed.
Lahore Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Faisal Kamran confirmed the death toll while speaking to reporters. He said, “So far, 14 children’s bodies have been pulled out from the debris.”
Rescue teams continued to search the rubble for those still trapped.
Officials said around 20 injured children, along with a woman teacher, were taken to hospital for treatment.
As a parent, I cannot imagine the pain of the families who lost 14 children in the roof collapse at the tuition centre in Lahore. My heartfelt condolences to them. How was such an unsafe structure allowed to operate as a tuition centre? Those responsible must be held accountable pic.twitter.com/gRim5jKpZf— Bilal Farooqi (@bilalfqi) June 30, 2026
The Lahore district education authority confirmed that the tuition centre was being run informally by a woman in the residential building. The structure, officials said, was also under construction at the time of the incident.
The Edhi Foundation said the collapse happened in a housing settlement in the Eidgah area of Kahna Nau. In a statement, the organisation said, “The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the mortuary at the General Hospital.”
It also added that the number of casualties may rise as search operations continue.
The police have arrested three people in connection with the incident, including the building owner and a contractor overseeing construction work. Authorities are investigating how a functioning tuition centre was allowed to operate in a structure that was still under construction.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the police and district officials to identify those responsible and initiate criminal proceedings against them. She also ordered a detailed inquiry into safety lapses that led to the collapse.
The incident has left the local neighbourhood in shock, as families gathered outside hospitals waiting for updates on their children. Emergency teams say search operations will continue until all missing persons are accounted for.
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