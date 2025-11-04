‘Lahore Will Soon Be Ours’: Why Taliban Claims Half Of Pakistan In ‘Greater Afghanistan’ Map

Great Afghanistan Map: Amid rising friction with Islamabad, the Taliban government has unveiled a controversial map named Greater Afghanistan. It shows several regions of Pakistan, including large areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pashtun-dominated belts, as part of Afghanistan.

The Taliban has never accepted the Durand Line as the official boundary separating the two countries. The same line has been the cause of frequent cross-border skirmishes between Afghan and Pakistani forces. Taliban leaders continue to claim that Afghan land extends beyond this frontier, a belief deeply rooted in the group’s historical and ethnic narrative.

Last week, during a ceremony in Afghanistan’s Khost province, the map was formally presented to Taliban Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Nabi Omari. As per local media platform Aamaj News, the event displayed a version of Pakistan divided along ethnic lines, with sections merged into Afghanistan. The Durand Line, which forms the internationally recognised border, was missing entirely from the map.

Taliban Deputy Minister Presented with 'Greater Afghanistan' Map Showing a Divided Pakistan at Khost Ceremony



At a ceremony in Khost province last week, Taliban Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Nabi Omari was presented with a map labeled "Greater Afghanistan," which removes the…

Taliban Threatens Pakistan: "We Will Raise Our White Flag in Lahore — and Burn Islamabad"



During a so-called military parade, the Afghan Taliban issued a warning to Pakistan, reciting a poem that declared they would "raise the white flag in Lahore and burn Islamabad.

During his address at the ceremony, Omari warned Islamabad that Kabul would resist any new war with the same resolve it showed against the Soviet Union and later the United States. Held for graduates of the Khost Technical and Vocational Institute, the event featured young boys dressed in military-style uniforms, a display of militant symbolism mixed with nationalist fervour.

The message from Kabul grew even sharper during a separate Taliban military parade. Songs filled the air, carrying overt threats aimed at Pakistan. One of the lyrics vowed that the group would “raise the white flag in Lahore and set Islamabad ablaze”, a line that drew cheers from assembled fighters and officials.

The provocative release of this map has added fresh tension to an already strained relationship. For decades, the Durand Line, drawn by British India in 1893, has remained a wound between the two neighbours. Pakistan regards it as the official boundary, while successive Afghan regimes, including the Taliban, reject it as a colonial division of tribal land.

Regional observers see the new map as a symbolic act of defiance as well as a reflection of the Taliban’s growing confidence since its return to power. The depiction of Pakistani territory inside “Greater Afghanistan” has set off alarms in Islamabad, which fears the move could strike unrest across its restive Pashtun belt.