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Lakshmi Mittal's Ukraine steel plant hit by Russian retaliatory missile strike

A Russian missile strike hit ArcelorMittal’s Kryvyi Rih steel plant in Ukraine, killing two and injuring 14, as both sides intensify long-range drone and missile attacks deep into each other’s territory.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 08:29 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 08:29 AM IST
Lakshmi Mittal's Ukraine steel plant hit by Russian retaliatory missile strike
Image Credit: ANI

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Lakshmi Mittal's Ukraine steel plant hit by Russian retaliatory missile strike
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