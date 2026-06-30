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'Lame duck President': US lawmaker slams Trump; blames him for taking India ties to ‘lowest point’

Ro Khanna Khanna said that Trump is ‘literally destroying America's leadership’ in the world and slammed the President over his ‘demagoguery about immigrants’.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 02:35 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 02:40 PM IST
'Lame duck President': US lawmaker slams Trump; blames him for taking India ties to ‘lowest point’
Image Credit: X/USISP

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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