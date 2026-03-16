Lancer vs Dancer: New weapons dominate discussion as US-Iran war enters day 17

As the US-Iran war enters its 17th day, the conflict appears to be moving into a more dangerous phase, with both sides bringing forward some of their most advanced weapons. Iran has begun showcasing new missile capabilities, while the United States has signalled the deployment of strategic bombers in the region. The emergence of these systems, popularly being described as Iran’s “Dancer” and America’s “Lancer”, suggests that the confrontation could intensify further in the coming days.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of these two weapons and what their potential use could mean for the trajectory of the war. The discussion focused on the capabilities of Iran’s Sejjal ballistic missile and the US Air Force’s B-1B Lancer bomber, and how both systems could shape the next stage of the conflict.

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Iran on Sunday released footage of the launch of one of its most advanced ballistic missiles, the Sejjal. The video showed multiple missiles being fired simultaneously, which Tehran presented as evidence that it still possesses a significant stockpile of long-range weapons. The move is widely seen as a signal that Iran is prepared to escalate its military response despite ongoing pressure from the US and Israel.

The Sejjal missile is believed to have a range of around 2,000 to 2,500 kilometres and can carry 700 to 1,500 kilograms of explosives. Travelling at a speed of nearly 17,000 kilometres per hour, the missile could reach Tel Aviv from Tehran in about seven minutes. A key feature of the missile is its ability to change trajectory during flight, making interception by conventional air-defence systems extremely difficult. Because of this manoeuvrability, it has often been referred to as a “dancing missile.”

Military observers note that the deployment of the Sejjal in the conflict sends a strong strategic message. Often described as one of Iran’s most powerful weapons, its use indicates that Tehran is not willing to step back from confrontation and is ready to rely on its advanced missile capabilities if the war continues to escalate.

At the same time, the United States has highlighted the presence of its B-1B Lancer strategic bomber in the region. The US Central Command recently shared footage of the aircraft flying over the Middle East and refuelling mid-air, a move widely interpreted as a signal of readiness.

The B-1B Lancer has a top speed of around 1,500 kilometres per hour and can carry up to 34,000 kilograms of bombs in a single mission. With an operational range of about 15,000 kilometres, the aircraft can undertake long-distance strike missions without needing frequent refuelling. It is capable of releasing up to 84 bombs or 24 cruise missiles in one sortie, giving it the capacity to deliver significant firepower.

Originally deployed at the Fairford base in the United Kingdom, the bomber’s presence in operational footage has raised speculation that Washington could use the aircraft for potential strikes if tensions escalate further. Analysts believe the signalling around both the Sejjal missile and the B-1B Lancer reflects the increasingly high stakes of the conflict, with each side demonstrating its ability to escalate the military confrontation if necessary.

