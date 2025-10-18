‘Larger Than American C-5 Galaxy’: China Unveils Super-Heavy Aircraft Capable Of Nonstop Global Missions, Threaten India’s Strategic Edge

Beijing: China has revealed early designs for what could become the world’s largest military transport aircraft. Still at a pre-prototype stage, the concept features a blended wing body (BWB) layout and promises capabilities exceeding the U.S. Air Force’s C-5 Galaxy and Ukraine’s Antonov An-124 Ruslan.

Backed by Beijing’s top aerospace research institutes and supported by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), the aircraft is engineered to carry up to 120 metric tons of cargo over 6,500 kilometres without refuelling. Such a range opens the door to intercontinental missions far beyond China’s present operational reach.

Technical papers and military-linked studies suggest that the aircraft will cruise at Mach 0.85 and feature a maximum takeoff weight of around 470 tons. Analysts predict that, if produced, it could transform Beijing’s ability to rapidly move troops, vehicles and heavy equipment across oceans without relying on foreign bases or allied staging points.

The unveiling coincides with rising competition in strategic airlift capability, a domain long dominated by legacy platforms such as the C-5M Super Galaxy and the An-124. Both aircraft were designed for moving tanks, missiles and personnel across continents.

China’s new concept could establish a new benchmark in expeditionary logistics.

From NASA Labs To Beijing’s Skies

The aircraft’s defining feature is its blended wing body, a design studied for decades by NASA. By merging the fuselage and wings into a single lifting surface, the BWB layout maximises cargo space while reducing drag. While NASA and Boeing have tested small-scale models, China may be the first to deploy a BWB on a full military scale.

The proposed design includes V-tail stabilisers, wingtip extensions for additional lift and wing-mounted engines that reduce wake turbulence and improve thrust. It is planned to operate from semi-prepared runways as short as 2,600 metres, allowing deployment from remote or temporary airfields.

A technical briefing in Military Watch Magazine highlights a “Pareto-optimised configuration” focussed on three mission-critical factors: fuel efficiency, cargo capacity and takeoff flexibility. Chinese engineers have applied small adjustments across multiple systems to maximise operational versatility.

Beyond The Second Island Chain

China’s present heavy lifter, the Y-20, carries 66 tons over 4,500 kilometres. The new aircraft would nearly double payload capacity and expand range by more than 40%, enabling operations well beyond the Second Island Chain, a strategic line often referenced in Indo-Pacific military planning.

The implications are significant. China could reinforce disputed islands, deliver equipment to Djibouti or support Belt and Road Initiative partners in emergencies. RBC-Ukraine reports that armored vehicles, missile systems and mechanised infantry could be deployed rapidly without logistical bottlenecks.

Experts highlight that the United States still relies on legacy aircraft designed decades ago. The C-5M modernisation extended the life of a 50-year-old design, but the platform remains costly to operate. A Chinese BWB airlifter with modern engines, materials and avionics could fly farther, carry more and adapt more quickly to evolving missions.

Beyond Military Logistics

The aircraft could also serve humanitarian purposes. China deployed the Y-20 for COVID-19 relief, flying medical supplies to Italy, Serbia and other nations. A larger and global-range platform could transport mobile hospitals, disaster-response teams and engineering units to any crisis zone.

This capability aligns with Beijing’s soft-power strategy to position China as a provider of global public goods. Rapid response without reliance on foreign infrastructure strengthens China’s narrative of self-reliance and benevolence.

Military analysts suggest the platform could spawn multiple variants. Just as the Y-20 evolved into the YY-20 refueller and KJ-3000 early warning system, the BWB could support long-range tanking for the H-20 stealth bomber or future sixth-generation fighters.

The aircraft remains conceptual, with no official prototype so far. Still, design documents and simulation results indicate significant progress within China’s defense ecosystem. The magazine highlights that China could bring such a platform into production faster than Western rivals, who are also developing successors to the C-5 and An-124.