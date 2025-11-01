Lashkar Chief Hafiz Saeed Goes Into Hiding After Mystery Assassin Guns Down Top Commander - Pakistan Terror Factory Trembles

Hafiz Saeed, the architect of the 2008 Mumbai massacre that killed 166 Indians, has gone into hiding. The terror chieftain cancelled all public appearances and disappeared after yet another of his top commanders was gunned down in broad daylight. Pakistan's most wanted terrorist is now Pakistan's most frightened terrorist and for good reason.

Sheikh Moiz Mujahid, one of Saeed's trusted lieutenants and a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, was executed with clinical precision outside his home in Kasur city. Unknown assailants appeared, unleashed a barrage of bullets and vanished without a trace. No witnesses. No evidence. Just another dead terrorist and a terror network paralysed by fear.

Operation Sindoor Already Decimated His Empire

Hafiz Saeed has every reason to be terrified. His organisation was already reeling from India's devastating Operation Sindoor strikes in May 2025. Indian forces launched precision airstrikes on multiple Lashkar-e-Taiba terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, obliterating training facilities in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Mansehra that Saeed's network had operated for decades.

Intelligence reports confirmed that over 100 Lashkar terrorists were eliminated in those coordinated strikes, including several key trainers and operational commanders. Infrastructure worth millions, weapons depots, communication centres, and recruitment facilities, were reduced to rubble. Operation Sindoor sent an unmistakable message: India will strike terror at its source, regardless of where terrorists hide.

Now, with mysterious assassinations targeting his remaining commanders on Pakistani soil, Saeed realises he's being hunted from multiple directions.

The Systematic Elimination Continues

Someone is methodically dismantling what Operation Sindoor left standing. In seven months, four of Saeed's top commanders have been eliminated with surgical precision: October 31, 2025: Sheikh Moiz Mujahid, Lashkar's senior commander, eliminated in Kasur. May 18, 2025: Abu Saifullah Khalid, mastermind behind multiple Indian attacks, assassinated. May 7, 2025: Abu Qatal, Lashkar's chief operational commander, neutralized. March 16, 2025: Zia-ur-Rehman, handler of Poonch and Rajouri terror attacks, terminated.

The Terror Master Now Lives In Terror

Hafiz Saeed once addressed public rallies freely despite carrying a $10 million American bounty on his head. He operated openly under ISI protection, confident that Pakistan's state apparatus would shield him indefinitely.

Not anymore. Operation Sindoor proved India can reach him. The mysterious assassinations prove someone else can, too. Saeed has cancelled his rallies, abandoned his safe houses, and gone completely underground.

For a man who planned the murder of 166 people in Mumbai and sent terrorists to attack India, hiding in fear now feels like justice. The hunter has become the hunted. And Pakistan's most notorious terrorist is learning what terror truly feels like.