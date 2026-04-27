Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3041353https://zeenews.india.com/world/lashkar-commander-sheikh-yousuf-afridi-killed-by-unknown-gunmen-in-pakistan-3041353.html
NewsWorldLashkar commander Sheikh Yousuf Afridi killed by unknown gunmen in Pakistan
LET COMMANDER

Lashkar commander Sheikh Yousuf Afridi killed by unknown gunmen in Pakistan

The incident is the latest in a string of similar attacks on high-profile terrorists in Pakistan in recent months.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 11:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lashkar commander Sheikh Yousuf Afridi killed by unknown gunmen in Pakistan(Image: X)

Sheikh Yousuf Afridi, a commander of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has been killed by unknown gunmen in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to initial reports, the attackers fired multiple rounds at Afridi, a close associate of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed, leaving him no chance to escape.

As per the NDTV report, Sheikh Yousuf Afridi was regarded as a key figure in Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) operations across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, was reportedly killed by unknown gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Investigators are treating his killing as a targeted assassination. The incident is the latest in a string of similar attacks on high-profile terrorists in Pakistan in recent months.
Last month, Amir Hamza, a founding member of LeT and a wanted terrorist, was targeted by an unidentified gunman outside a television station in Lahore. The 67-year-old survived the attack.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In March last year, a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Abu Qatal alias Qatal Sindhi, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Jhelum, Pakistan. He was a close aide of Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Qatal was allegedly the mastermind behind the June 2024 Reasi bus attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which nine pilgrims were killed and 33 others injured.

Such targeted killings of high-profile terrorists in Pakistan have become a noticeable pattern since 2023, when at least seven terrorists were eliminated over a span of seven months. In 2026 alone, at least 30 operatives linked to groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen have been killed by unknown gunmen in cities including Lahore, Karachi, and other parts of the country, as per NDTV report.
 



 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

White House Correspondents’ Dinner Attack
White House dinner shooting: Trump calls attacker 'sick guy' - What happened?
Raghu Rai
PM Narendra Modi mourns as India loses legendary lensman Raghu Rai
Strait of Hormuz
Trump, Starmer call for 'urgent need' to restore shipping through Hormuz
congress pawan khera
Pawan Khera moves SC against rejection of pre-arrest bail by Gauhati HC
char dham yatra
Over 2.38 lakh devotees throng Char Dham shrines in Uttarakhand
PM Modi news
PM to visit Sikkim on April 27-28, to unveil projects worth over Rs 4,000 cr
7 Indian National Parks
This state has the highest number of national parks in India - Check
White House Correspondents’ Dinner Attack
Trump cabinet was target: Acting AG on WH Correspondents' Dinner shooting
OTT releases May 2026
Most awaited OTT releases in May 2026: full list of must-watch shows and films
Vihaan Samat
Vihaan Samat pens emotional note after his mother’s passing