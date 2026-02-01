Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrive in Bangladesh; Is Pakistan planning attack against India from Dhaka soil?

A Bangladeshi journalist has claimed that some Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists have landed in Dhaka from Pakistan via flights. The journalist also shared some of the passports to substantiate his allegations. Investigative reporter Sahidul Hasan Khokon has claimed that Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-342, which departed from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, landed at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 4:20 a.m. on January 30, carrying a total of 113 passengers.

According to his allegations, several individuals on board were identified as members of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT). He asserts that their identities and organisational links were openly reflected in their passport details, raising serious concerns over security failures. Khokon suggests that such entries point to either gross negligence or intentional oversight by the ruling junta, highlighting alarming gaps in border control and passenger screening.

This comes amid reports that Pakistan may use Dhaka to launch a terror attack against India, especially after New Delhi’s stand that any terror attack from Islamabad would be considered an act of war.

A recent report said that while Dhaka may be celebrating in its newfound bonhomie with Islamabad, it must remain vigilant to prevent its soil from being used as a launch pad for terrorist activities against India.

A report in Eurasia Review said that although the Pakistani military’s use of brute force during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War failed to stop secession and the subsequent creation of Bangladesh, Pakistan continued its efforts at “Islamisation of the masses” to “provide a strong religious bond with West Pakistan.”

The report stressed that the current situation in Bangladesh has made it easy for the radical Islamist groups to gain a foothold - a vulnerability that Pakistan has exploited fully. “There are strong indications that Rawalpindi is whipping up anti-Hindu sentiments and organising a conglomerate of terrorist organisations to target India. As such, New Delhi not only needs to be prepared for this eventuality but also adopt a proactive stance to counter this menace,” it noted

According to a report in Bangladeshi weekly 'Blitz', by permitting its territory to serve as a logistical and ideological base, Bangladesh risks becoming embroiled in Pakistan’s long-standing conflict with India, a report stated on Tuesday.

“For Pakistan’s deep state, terrorism is not an aberration – it is doctrine. While the world remains distracted by diplomatic theatrics and hollow pledges of reform from Islamabad, Pakistan’s ISI has quietly reactivated its most lethal playbook: proxy jihad against India. Timed ominously with India’s Republic Day celebrations, fresh intelligence reveals that the ISI is orchestrating a multi-layered campaign of terror, subversion, and ideological warfare – stretching from West Bengal to Bangladesh, and extending into Indian diplomatic missions across the West,” it detailed.

Citing intelligence assessments, the report indicated that, under the direct operational coordination of the Pakistani ISI’s "Dhaka Cell", trained operatives from the so-called "stranded Pakistani" community in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) – are being systematically infiltrated across the Indo-Bangladesh border into Indian territory.

“These individuals are reportedly tasked with executing subversive and destabilising activities. The unit, referred to in intelligence dossiers as the ‘Mohajir Regiment’, consists of operatives aged between 18 and 40, including both male and female members. A subset of these operatives has received specialised training in the making of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and in conducting suicide attacks,” it mentioned.

With the Bangladeshi journalist’s allegations, the fear appears to have come true that Pakistan is now planning to use Dhaka’s soil for carrying out terror attacks against India. The Indian security agencies have been on highest vigil along the Bangladesh border, but still, there remain multiple patches which are unguarded or vulnerable to infiltration. This poses a significant security threat to India.