‘Law of the jungle…’: China sides with Muslim nations against Trump

New Delhi: At a time of growing global tensions, China has stepped up outreach to Muslim countries. The move comes as the United States pushes tariffs and restrictions across regions. Beijing is using the moment to widen diplomatic space and strengthen political ties.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation represents 57 Muslim nations. The meeting focussed on shared interests and common concerns. China described the relationship with the Muslim world as strategic and long term.

Wang Yi said China values its ties with Muslim countries and the OIC. He thanked the organisation for its support on issues linked to Xinjiang and Taiwan. He said such backing demonstrated mutual trust and understanding. He described the OIC as an important voice for the developing world.

During the discussion he talked about global uncertainty and criticised policies that rely on pressure and economic threats. He said frequent tariffs and bans were pushing the world toward disorder. He used the phrase “law of the jungle” to describe this direction.

Wang said China stands with developing and Muslim nations during this period. He said Beijing supports their legitimate rights and interests. He said China wants to prevent global politics from sliding into raw power games. He added cooperation is the only stable path forward.

The Chinese foreign ministry later issued a statement on the meeting. It said stronger security cooperation was necessary and called for political solutions to regional flashpoints. It said major powers should avoid bullying behaviour.

The message from Beijing was clear. China wants closer alignment with the Muslim world. It wants to present itself as a partner that listens and supports. The outreach points at a wider effort to build influence beyond traditional alliances.