Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Strikes Again In Canada, Claims Responsibility For Brampton Shooting

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the Brampton shooting at the house of Jasveer Dhesi. In a Facebook post, Goldy Dhillon, a member of the Bishnoi gang, said that Dhesi's house was attacked because he supports a rival faction.

Fear has once again gripped Canada's Brampton after yet another violent incident. On January 12, a shooting was reported in Brampton, raising serious concerns about the growing influence of the gang in the country.

According to reports, the firing took place at a residence located at 5 Louvre Circle in Brampton. The target was identified as a man named Jasveer Desi. Gangster Goldy Dhillon, who claims to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, took responsibility for the attack through a post on a social media platform.

In his post, Goldy Dhillon openly admitted to carrying out the shooting. He alleged that Jasveer Desi supports their rivals and warned that anyone who stands against their gang will face similar consequences.

Notably, Canadian authorities have officially declared the Lawrence Bishnoi gang a terrorist organisation. Since the designation, the gang’s activities in Canada appear to have intensified, sparking fear among residents.

Local authorities are investigating the shooting and working to ensure public safety, while community members remain anxious over the rising gang violence in the region.

