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'Leader of free world taking responsibility beyond US,' says NATO Secy Gen on US' war on Iran

The visit comes after US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth last week lashed out at allies during a meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels. He announced a six-month Pentagon review of American forces in Europe. 

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 06:31 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 06:31 AM IST
'Leader of free world taking responsibility beyond US,' says NATO Secy Gen on US' war on Iran
Image Credit: Rutte, in his meeting with Trump, said that all G7 leaders have applauded the work the US has been doing with regard to Iran (Image Credit: File Photo/IANS)Source: ANI

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