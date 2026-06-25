/'Leader of free world taking responsibility beyond US,' says NATO Secy Gen on US' war on Iran

"To get all of this done, we had to increase the defense industrial output. There is a big problem. And the problem is that both in the United States and the Europe we are not producing enough. Our stockpiles have to be replenished because of the war in Ukraine and what we do there and for all the other reasons. You have taken the leadership here. Last week, you signed the Defense Procurement Act. You made it possible for companies to work together to be able therefore to ramp up their defense production. You have been very harsh with them a couple of weeks ago. I had one of them over in my office. It was really harsh. I had one of them over in my office. He was still trembling. One of the CEOs. And I said this is good. This is exactly what we need because we need this extra defense output," he said.