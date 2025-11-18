Leaked: 80 Years After Holocaust, Israel-Germany Strike Historic 2 Billion Euro Defence Deal

Israeli-Germany Defence Deal: A historic shift in global defence alliances has emerged. Decades after Nazi Germany sought annihilation of Jews, Germany now relies on Israeli technology for its military strength. Tel Aviv is supplying Berlin with missiles, drones and air-defence systems. Recently, the two nations signed a 2 billion euro deal for Spike anti-tank missiles. Israeli officials say the deal “turns history on its head”.

At the G7 summit, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Israel was performing “the dirty work for all of us”, when asked about the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict. The statement showed Germany’s unprecedented trust in Israeli capabilities. Merz’s words mark a dramatic departure from history, reflecting Germany’s reliance on the very people once targeted by the Nazi regime.

Germany To Expand Defence Spending

Leader of the CDU party, Friedrich Merz announced plans to build Europe’s strongest military. Germany’s armed forces had faced criticism for years due to underinvestment, with soldiers lacking even basic equipment. The present government has introduced reforms that allow defence spending to rise dramatically.

Germany plans to recruit youth through a lottery system and has drawn up a 37.7 billion euro equipment list for the armed forces.

Surprisingly, a large portion of this new military strength depends on Israeli missiles, drones and air-defence systems.

Leaked Documents Reveal Full Scale

Leaked documents show 700 million euro allocated for Israeli self-exploding drones from Elbit and 100 million euro for ammunition to be used with Heron drones. The 2 billion euro Spike anti-tank missile deal is considered one of Israel’s largest in Europe.

Recent arrests of three suspects in Berlin were made possible with help from Mossad. The Israeli intelligence agency confirmed the operation was part of its extensive European network.

In 2023, Germany had already purchased the Arrow-3 missile defence system from Israel for 4 billion euro. It is capable of intercepting intercontinental missiles from nations like Russia.

Israeli defence officials say this shift is unprecedented. Where German technology once targeted Jews, Israeli systems now protect German forces.

Israel Responds

Major General Amir Baram from Israel’s Ministry of Defence said, “Germany’s trust in our capabilities sends a message of leaving historical pain behind. We are proud that our systems are now part of Germany’s new army.”

Chancellor Merz’s connection to the Holocaust is personal. His grandfather was a Nazi party member and involved in decisions like naming streets after Adolf Hitler. He recently became emotional during the reopening of a Munich synagogue destroyed in Nazi violence.

Criticism In Germany

Merz’s pro-Israel policies have faced criticism in Germany. Some accuse the government of being soft on Israel’s actions in Gaza. In August, Germany temporarily halted the supply of weapons intended for Gaza.

Merz acknowledged the difficulty in justifying the increasing devastation in the region.

Israel received Germany’s domestic criticism graciously. The Israeli ambassador in Berlin said, “When friends like Merz offer criticism, we listen carefully.”