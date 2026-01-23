Leaked Audio: US diplomat woos Jamaat, Yunus; talks of disintegration of BNP

A leaked audio conversation, as reported by Washington Post, has revealed private talks between a US diplomat and Jamaat leaders in Bangladesh, ahead of the crucial national elections. In the audio clip, the diplomat, who was not named by the Washington Post, described Yunus's interim leadership as 'genius', highlighting his economic handling post-2024 uprising. The US diplomat also praised Yunus' ability to pressure the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) into concessions, and his resistance to demands from the military, elites, or business interests.

The diplomat reportedly expressed a desire for 'friendship' with Jamaat as a potential stabilizing force ahead of the February 12, 2026, elections, predicting the party would 'do better than it's ever done before'. They also urged the journalists to normalize Jamaat in media coverage, including its student wing (Chhatra Shibir), and positioned the US as willing to use economic leverage (e.g., tariffs on garments) to prevent extreme policies like imposing Sharia law. Notably, the Chhatra Shibir leaders have been spewing venom against India and the US has expressed its intention to work with them as well.

The diplomat also advised Jamaat against closer ties with China and referenced using the European Union as a proxy for US interests, implying trade repercussions for non-compliance.

The audio includes comments on the BNP weakening itself through internal corruption and infighting. The diplomat criticized the International Crimes Tribunal process against Sheikh Hasina as procedurally flawed but stated the evidence justified her guilt in the deaths of protesters during the 2024 uprising.

Critics argue that the audio conversation risks straining US-India ties due to Jamaat's history as a "unlawful group" in India, while US officials emphasize neutrality and support for fair elections. This leak has fueled polarized debates in Bangladesh and beyond. Pro-Awami League users accuse the US of enabling Hindu persecution and Islamist rise, tying it to anti-India protests and minority attacks post-2024.

The recent parliamentary election in Bangladesh took place on 7 January 2024 for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament). This resulted in Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League retaining power. However, the 2024 protests saw Hasina fleeing to India and later, Muhammad Yunus became interim chief of the Bangladesh government.