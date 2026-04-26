Leaked files expose Russia-China war machine building around Taiwan

New Delhi: Military ties between Russia and China have expanded in ways that now go far beyond routine cooperation. A mix of weapons transfers, joint drills and lessons from recent wars is feeding into how China prepares its long-term approach toward Taiwan.

This evolving partnership is built on a shared understanding between the two countries that supports each other’s security concerns. China has kept a balanced position on Russia’s actions in Crimea and the Ukraine war. On the other hand, Moscow has shown support for Beijing on issues such as Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan. This mutual comfort has helped both sides expand military exchanges without direct friction between them.

Leaked files reveal military coordination

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An 800-page document leaked by the Black Moon hacktivist group and later verified by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London offers a look at how this cooperation is structured. The material describes how China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is working with Russian support to improve its ability to plan and carry out large-scale military operations.

It is not only about equipment. It also includes training, exercises and battlefield experience that can help the PLA plan complex campaigns. The documents suggest that these efforts are meant to strengthen China’s ability to apply pressure on Taiwan through both military capability and planning methods.

Weapons transfers, long-term military support

Over the past decade, Russia has supplied China with a range of advanced systems. These include Su-35 fighter jets, S-300 and S-400 air defence systems and turbofan engines used in aircraft such as the J-10 fighter and H-6K bomber. Russia has also provided Mi-171 helicopters, which are used in air assault operations.

These systems have helped Beijing reduce shortcomings in its military development while it continues to build its own defence industry. Along with hardware, Russia has also supplied technical support and know-how that can be used to improve China’s operational readiness.

Energy cooperation has also grown in parallel. China’s increased imports of Russian oil and fuel provide an additional layer of supply security, especially in situations where maritime routes could face disruption.

Joint exercises and operational learning

Military drills between Russia and China have become more frequent over the last decade. Data from the Centre for Strategic and International Studies records a consistent rise in joint exercises between 2003 and 2025.

One example is the 2017 Aerospace Security exercise that centred on missile defence systems. That exercise was aimed at improving coordination in air and missile defence and testing shared responses to potential threats.

These exercises are not limited to training. They also allow both militaries to study each other’s systems, test coordination in large formations and understand how complex operations might play out in real scenarios.

Some of these drills have taken place in regions close to Taiwan, including the East China Sea, Yellow Sea and South China Sea. The scale of these exercises involves large troop formations and multi-domain operations that combine air, sea and land elements.

Learning from real combat experience

An important component of this cooperation comes from Russia’s recent military experience in places such as Syria and Ukraine. These wars have given Russia practical lessons in managing large-scale operations, logistics and battlefield adaptation under pressure.

China has been able to observe and study these experiences through its military exchanges with Russia. This exposure is seen as useful for improving planning and coordination in complex operations, especially those involving multiple branches of the armed forces.

Some leaked material also refers to a 2023 agreement between the two countries that includes training and equipment transfers designed for possible Taiwan-related scenarios. These include light armoured vehicles, airborne systems and specialised parachute delivery equipment.

Preparing for complex military scenarios

The documents suggest that certain capabilities being shared are aimed at improving China’s airborne and air assault operations. Training programmes include Chinese personnel being trained in Russia on the use of specific armoured vehicles and airborne systems.

These preparations are designed to expand operational options for the PLA in different types of war scenarios. The emphasis is on improving mobility, coordination and rapid deployment capacity.

At the same time, experts say that airborne operations carry risks, especially in heavily defended environments such as Taiwan’s surrounding regions.

Strategic impact of the partnership

The cooperation between Russia and China is influencing how both countries approach long-term military planning. While Russia is not expected to take part in any Taiwan-related conflict, its support helps China strengthen areas where it has limitations, especially in combat experience and certain technologies.

This reduces gaps in readiness and allows more flexibility in planning future operations for China. For Russia, the partnership strengthens political alignment with Beijing while avoiding direct military involvement in Asia’s flashpoints.

Wider implications for international balance

The growing alignment between Moscow and Beijing also has broader effects on international military planning. Analysts say that simultaneous tensions in different regions could stretch the attention of the United States and its allies.

In this context, cooperation between Russia and China is being watched by other major powers, especially in the Indo-Pacific region where Taiwan is a sensitive point.

For India and other regional actors, these developments add another layer to existing security calculations, especially as military cooperation between major powers continues to evolve.