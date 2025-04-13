Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2885714https://zeenews.india.com/world/leave-now-30-day-warning-issued-to-foreign-nationals-in-us-2885714.html
NewsWorld
US

'Leave Now...': 30-Day Warning Issued To Foreign Nationals In US

The DHS under the Trump administration has stated that foreign nationals who remain in the US for more than 30 days are required to register with the federal government.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2025, 03:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Leave Now...': 30-Day Warning Issued To Foreign Nationals In US

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under the Trump administration has stated that foreign nationals who remain in the United States for more than 30 days are required to register with the federal government, and failure to comply could result in fines and imprisonment.

In a post on X, the DHS emphasized the consequences of non-compliance, tagging President Donald Trump's official handle and Secretary Krisi Noem. The post stated that foreign nationals present in the U.S. for more than 30 days must register with the federal government.

"Foreign nationals present in the US longer than 30 days must register with the federal government. Failure to comply is a crime punishable by fines and imprisonment. @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem have a clear message to Illegal aliens: LEAVE NOW and self-deport," the department said in a post on X, tagging President Trump's office and Krishi Noem, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.


The department emphasizes that "self-deportation is safe," allowing individuals to leave the country on their own terms by selecting their departure flight.

"Self-deportation is safe. Leave on your own terms by picking your departure flight. Keep money earned in the US if you self-deport as a non-criminal illegal alien," the department said in a statement.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK