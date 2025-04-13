'Leave Now...': 30-Day Warning Issued To Foreign Nationals In US

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under the Trump administration has stated that foreign nationals who remain in the United States for more than 30 days are required to register with the federal government, and failure to comply could result in fines and imprisonment.

Foreign nationals present in the U.S. longer than 30 days must register with the federal government. Failure to comply is a crime punishable by fines and imprisonment. @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem have a clear message to Illegal aliens: LEAVE NOW and self-deport. pic.twitter.com/FrsAQtUA7H — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 12, 2025



The department emphasizes that "self-deportation is safe," allowing individuals to leave the country on their own terms by selecting their departure flight.

