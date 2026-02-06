Advertisement
'Leave now': US issues emergency evacuation alert for Americans in Iran as nuclear talks approach

Hours before crucial US-Iran nuclear negotiations are set to begin, the United States issued an urgent security directive urging all American citizens in Iran to evacuate immediately and warning that no assistance should be expected if the situation deteriorates.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 09:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
US President Donald Trump and Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. (Photo: X/@AmericanvoiceT, IANS)

Hours before crucial US-Iran nuclear negotiations are set to begin, the United States issued an urgent security directive urging all American citizens in Iran to evacuate immediately and warning that no assistance should be expected if the situation deteriorates.

The advisory was released through the US Virtual Embassy Tehran, which serves as Washington’s primary communication channel with Americans in Iran due to the absence of a physical US diplomatic mission.

The alert advises US citizens to make plans to depart Iran without relying on US government assistance.

"US citizens should leave Iran now. Consider departing Iran by land to Türkiye or Armenia, if safe to do so. Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help," the advisory states.

"Protests across Iran continue to escalate and may turn violent, resulting in arrests and injuries. Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing. The Government of Iran has restricted access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks. Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran, with several suspending service," the advisory states.

For those unable to leave immediately, the guidance recommends identifying secure locations, limiting movement, and maintaining supplies of food, water, medications, and other necessities.

"If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items,"  the advisory states.

