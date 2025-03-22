Lebanese President Condemns Israeli Airstrikes On Southern Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday condemned Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon that killed two people and wounded eight, accusing Israel of violating a ceasefire agreement and risking broader conflict, according to a statement from Lebanon's presidency.

Aoun called the strikes "a continued assault on Lebanon" and warned they represented attempts to "drag Lebanon into the cycle of violence once again." He urged Lebanese authorities, including the military and a five-member committee overseeing the US- and French-mediated 2024 truce between Israel and Hezbollah, to address the escalation with "the utmost seriousness" to prevent further repercussions.

The President directed Army Commander Rodolphe Haikal to protect civilians and investigate the strikes while appealing for restraint to safeguard Lebanon's "national interests".

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) voiced alarm over the violence.

"We strongly urge all parties to refrain from actions that could jeopardize the fragile stability," spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said, warning that further escalation could have "severe consequences', Xinhua news agency reported. UNIFIL said peacekeepers were maintaining patrols to de-escalate tensions.

Israel said it launched Saturday's strikes after rockets were fired into northern Israel from Lebanese territory, blaming Hezbollah. The Iran-backed group denied involvement.

The exchange occurred amid lingering friction over a US- and French-mediated ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, which took effect on November 27, 2024, halting over a year of hostilities linked to the Gaza conflict.

The truce stipulated an Israeli withdrawal from disputed Lebanese territory, but Israeli forces continue to occupy five border posts past a February 18 deadline.